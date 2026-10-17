2-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped By 28-Year-Old Man, Then He Buried Her Alive Under Sand After She Starts Crying In Madhya Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a two-year-old girl was allegedly raped and buried under a heap of sand by a 28-year-old history-sheeter in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district. According to reports, the accused allegedly abducted the child while she was sleeping beside her parents at a construction site where her family worked as labourers. The child was reportedly buried under sand after she began crying. Her family later found her and rushed her to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. The accused, identified as Ashish Patel, has been taken into custody, according to reports.

Child Abducted From Construction Site

According to reports, the incident took place at a construction site in Damoh, where the child’s parents were working as labourers. The two-year-old was asleep with her parents when the accused allegedly took her away. The accused reportedly sexually assaulted the child. When she began crying, he allegedly buried her under a heap of sand before fleeing the spot. The incident came to light after the child’s family found her and immediately rushed her to a hospital for medical attention.

Police Trace Suspect After He Goes Missing

Following the incident, the police began investigating the matter. During their inquiry, officers reportedly found that Ashish Patel, who was working at the construction site, was missing. The police subsequently traced the suspect and took him into custody. Further investigation into the circumstances of the alleged crime is underway.

Child Undergoing Treatment

The two-year-old girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Her condition and further details about her recovery were not immediately available in the reports. The incident has once again drawn attention to the safety of young children, particularly those living with their families at temporary workplaces and construction sites. Police are investigating the case, and further details are awaited. The allegations against the accused will be subject to the legal process.

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