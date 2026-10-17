LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 2-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped By 28-Year-Old Man, Then He Buried Her Alive Under Sand After She Starts Crying In Madhya Pradesh

2-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped By 28-Year-Old Man, Then He Buried Her Alive Under Sand After She Starts Crying In Madhya Pradesh

A two-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted and buried under sand after she started crying at a construction site in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district.

(Source:Pexels)
(Source:Pexels)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 17:26 IST

In a shocking incident, a two-year-old girl was allegedly raped and buried under a heap of sand by a 28-year-old history-sheeter in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district. According to reports, the accused allegedly abducted the child while she was sleeping beside her parents at a construction site where her family worked as labourers. The child was reportedly buried under sand after she began crying. Her family later found her and rushed her to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. The accused, identified as Ashish Patel, has been taken into custody, according to reports.

Child Abducted From Construction Site

According to reports, the incident took place at a construction site in Damoh, where the child’s parents were working as labourers. The two-year-old was asleep with her parents when the accused allegedly took her away. The accused reportedly sexually assaulted the child. When she began crying, he allegedly buried her under a heap of sand before fleeing the spot. The incident came to light after the child’s family found her and immediately rushed her to a hospital for medical attention.

You Might Be Interested In

Police Trace Suspect After He Goes Missing

Following the incident, the police began investigating the matter. During their inquiry, officers reportedly found that Ashish Patel, who was working at the construction site, was missing. The police subsequently traced the suspect and took him into custody. Further investigation into the circumstances of the alleged crime is underway.

Child Undergoing Treatment

The two-year-old girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Her condition and further details about her recovery were not immediately available in the reports. The incident has once again drawn attention to the safety of young children, particularly those living with their families at temporary workplaces and construction sites. Police are investigating the case, and further details are awaited. The allegations against the accused will be subject to the legal process.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Truck Driver Mistakes Road Mural For Real Road, Crashes Into Wall In Dehradun

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

2-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped By 28-Year-Old Man, Then He Buried Her Alive Under Sand After She Starts Crying In Madhya Pradesh
Tags: 2-year-old girlAshish Patelchild buried under sandchild sexual assault caseDamoh crimeDamoh rape casehistory-sheeter arrestedMadhya Pradesh crime newsmadhya pradesh news

RELATED News

Family Waiting for Death Body, Doctor Drinking, Resting Inside Post-Mortem Room, Suspended – Watch

Supreme Court Says State Cannot Claim Temple Properties Through Gift Deeds, Sets Clear Legal Boundary

Watch Here: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt Pulling 6 Bikes With Rope Around Neck At Fair; What Happened Next?

Watch Here: 75-Year-Old Man Marries 30-Year-Old Woman, Viral Wedding Video Sparks Internet Buzz

Watch Here: ‘Meine Fir Se Aajana, Beta’: Children Break Down In Tears As Beloved Teacher Is Transferred After 19 Years At Himachal School

LATEST NEWS

Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘You Ditched Me’: Karishma Talwar Confronts Prince Narula Over Their Splitsvilla 8 Past In Roadies Rebirth Promo

Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

2-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped By 28-Year-Old Man, Then He Buried Her Alive Under Sand After She Starts Crying In Madhya Pradesh

‘I Want to Give 400m World Record Crack’: Two-Time Olympic Champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo Sets Sight on 2028 LA Olympics

Watch Viral Video: Bhabhi Sets Devar’s Wedding Barat On Fire With Energetic Bhojpuri Dance Moves, Baraatis Left Stunned

Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini Likely To Make Way For Shah Rukh Khan’s King, March 2027 Release In The Works

South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Kavya Maran-Anirudh Ravichander Wedding Reception Set For November 21; PM Modi, Vijay Get Invite

2-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped By 28-Year-Old Man, Then He Buried Her Alive Under Sand After She Starts Crying In Madhya Pradesh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

2-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped By 28-Year-Old Man, Then He Buried Her Alive Under Sand After She Starts Crying In Madhya Pradesh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

2-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped By 28-Year-Old Man, Then He Buried Her Alive Under Sand After She Starts Crying In Madhya Pradesh
2-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped By 28-Year-Old Man, Then He Buried Her Alive Under Sand After She Starts Crying In Madhya Pradesh
2-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped By 28-Year-Old Man, Then He Buried Her Alive Under Sand After She Starts Crying In Madhya Pradesh
2-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped By 28-Year-Old Man, Then He Buried Her Alive Under Sand After She Starts Crying In Madhya Pradesh
2-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped By 28-Year-Old Man, Then He Buried Her Alive Under Sand After She Starts Crying In Madhya Pradesh

QUICK LINKS