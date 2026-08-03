2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Boiling Curry at Home in Maharashtra, Succumbs to Burn Injuries

A two-year-old girl died during treatment after suffering severe burn injuries when she accidentally fell into a vessel of boiling curry at her home in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The victim has been identified as Rutuja Shravan Rajput, a resident of Muddewadgaon village in Gangapur taluka.

This severe incident took place on July 19 when the child reportedly slipped and fell into the hot curry which was being prepared at home. As per the report, the child sustained burn injuries in the accident.

Family members immediately rushed her to a nearby sub-district hospital. Due to the seriousness of her condition, doctors later referred her to the Government Medical College and Hospital (Ghati Hospital) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for advanced treatment.

Child Succumbs to Burn Injuries

Despite continuous medical care, Rutuja succumbed to her injuries on Friday. The tragic accident has left the village in mourning and serves as a reminder for families to take extra precautions while cooking, especially when young children are around.

Mother Arrested for Allegedly Drowning Two-Year-Old Son in Haryana

In another disturbing case, police in Haryana’s Gohana arrested a 27-year-old woman for allegedly drowning her two-year-old son in a water tank at their home.

According to the complaint filed by the child’s father, Hariom, the accused, Priya, had repeatedly suspected him of having an affair with another woman. The couple had been married for around five years and lived with their two children and the husband’s parents in Mundlana village.

Hariom, who works at a private company in Rohtak, told police that despite repeated attempts to convince his wife otherwise, her doubts continued to grow. She allegedly believed he cared more about the children than her and feared he would leave her.

Suicide Note Led to Police Investigation

When Hariom returned home, he found the handwritten suicide note in Priya’s name. He also became suspicious after noticing the household water tank, which was around three feet deep and contained about one-and-a-half feet of water.

After the incident, Priya allegedly left for her parental home. A missing complaint was initially registered. However, after she was located and brought to the police station by her father, the investigation uncovered the alleged murder. Police arrested the woman and sent her to judicial custody.

Post-Mortem Confirms Drowning

Doctors who conducted the post-mortem examination said the preliminary cause of death was drowning. The detailed forensic report is expected on Monday. Officials said the child was too young to resist, allowing water to enter the airway, which led to his death. Authorities are continuing the investigation into the case.