2-Year-Old Girl Raped, Face Pressed Into Sand To Silence Her In Jabalpur; Accused Fled Thinking She Died, History-Sheeter Also Linked To Assault On Elderly Woman

A 28-year-old man with 11 previous criminal cases has been arrested for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, after abducting her from a building under construction where her family was sleeping. The crime took place on the night of October 9-10 in the Vijay Nagar police station area. According to police, the accused, Ashish Patel, allegedly buried the toddler’s face in sand to silence her cries and fled after assuming she had died. The girl survived and was found in another building under construction nearby. The case has led to charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with other serious offences.

Madhya Pradesh rape case: How the missing toddler was found

Reportedly, the victim’s family, who work as labourers, were sleeping at the construction site when the girl went missing. Between midnight and 12:30 am, the family woke up and realised that their two-year-old daughter was nowhere to be found. They immediately began searching for her.

During the search, the girl was discovered in another building under construction some distance away. The family informed the police, who initially registered a kidnapping case and launched an investigation. However, the investigation and medical examination revealed signs of sexual assault, following which rape and POCSO Act charges were added. The incident has sparked fresh concern over child safety in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh police say accused buried girl’s face in sand

As per reports, Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Jakhar said the police traced the suspect using information from informants and technical evidence. Ashish Patel was detained and questioned, during which he allegedly admitted his involvement in the crime.

According to the police, Patel said he became alert after hearing the girl’s family members nearby. As the child continued crying, he allegedly buried her face in sand to silence her. When her cries stopped, he assumed she was dead and fled. However, the girl survived. Police have invoked relevant sections relating to rape, the POCSO Act, attempt to murder and housebreaking. The investigation in Madhya Pradesh is continuing to establish all the details of the crime.

Madhya Pradesh accused has 11 previous criminal cases

As per reports, Police said Patel, a resident of Damoh district, is a listed history-sheeter from the Jabera area. He has 11 previous cases registered against him, including allegations involving theft, housebreaking, robbery and offences under the Arms Act.

Following his arrest in Jabalpur, investigators are questioning him further to establish the full circumstances of the alleged assault and determine whether he was involved in other crimes.

Madhya Pradesh police probe suspected attack on 70-year-old woman

During the investigation, police also found a possible link between Patel and a separate incident in the Kotwali police station area. According to ASP Ayush Jakhar, a burglary attempt was reported at a house between 2 am and 3 am on the same night.

A 70-year-old woman who was sleeping inside the house was allegedly assaulted and strangled during the incident. Police suspect that she may also have been sexually assaulted. The Kotwali police have registered a separate case and launched an investigation to determine the accused’s possible involvement. Investigators are now examining both incidents as the Madhya Pradesh police continue their probe.

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