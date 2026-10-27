2-Year-Old Karnataka Girl Breaks Record By Playing 12 Taals On Tabla, Enters India Book Of Records | Watch Video

A toddler from Karnataka is winning hearts online with her remarkable musical talent. Swarshri Hegde, aged just 2 years and 10 months, has reportedly earned a place in the India Book of Records for reciting and playing 12 taals on the tabla, drawing attention to her musical abilities at an exceptionally young age. Hailing from Honnavara in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, Swarshri has impressed social media users with her achievement. A video of her performance, shared on X, has gone viral, with viewers praising the little girl for demonstrating rhythm and coordination at such a tender age. The story is based on reports and claims shared on social media.

Toddler’s Tabla Performance Goes Viral

In the circulating video, Swarshri showcases her ability to recite and play different taals on the tabla. Her performance has attracted attention online, with users expressing admiration for her talent and the skills she has developed before turning three. The achievement has also sparked conversations about introducing children to music early and nurturing their interests from a young age.

कर्नाटक के उत्तर कन्नड़ जिले के होन्नावर तालुक (अडुकला गांव) की रहने वाली महज 2 साल 10 महीने की मासूम स्वरश्री हेगड़े ने तबले पर 12 अलग-अलग तालों को पूरी लयबद्धता के साथ बोलने और बजाने का अद्भुत कारनामा कर ‘इंडिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स’ में अपना नाम दर्ज कराया है… https://t.co/mymQvRLJYq — Shaurya Mishra (@shauryabjym) October 26, 2026

What Does Reciting and Playing Taals Involve?

In Indian classical music, a taal is a rhythmic cycle that forms an important part of a musical performance. Reciting a taal involves vocalising its bols, or syllables that represent different strokes and rhythmic patterns. Playing these patterns on the tabla requires an understanding of rhythm, coordination and precise hand movements. Learning to reproduce multiple taals involves recognising rhythmic structures and maintaining their patterns. For a child under three, demonstrating these skills has drawn particular attention from viewers.

Social Media Users Praise Young Talent

The video has prompted social media users to praise Swarshri’s musical abilities, with many expressing surprise at the complexity of the performance given her age. Her reported achievement has put the spotlight on a young talent from coastal Karnataka. While details of the record and the circumstances of its recognition should be confirmed through official records, the viral video has already generated considerable interest in the toddler’s musical skills.

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