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Home > Regionals News > 2 Years Of Love Vs Scorpio Lure: Bride Waits, Groom Deceives, Rs 25 Lakh Spent And 2,000 Guests Invited – What Changed Everything?

2 Years Of Love Vs Scorpio Lure: Bride Waits, Groom Deceives, Rs 25 Lakh Spent And 2,000 Guests Invited – What Changed Everything?

The bride’s family claims to have spent Rs 25 lakh and invited around 2,000 guests.

A wedding in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly left in limbo after the groom allegedly failed to arrive over an unmet Scorpio vehicle demand. (Source:Instagram)
A wedding in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly left in limbo after the groom allegedly failed to arrive over an unmet Scorpio vehicle demand. (Source:Instagram)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 16:08 IST

A wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district took an unexpected turn after a groom allegedly failed to arrive with his wedding procession because his demand for a Scorpio or Scorpio-N car was not met. The bride’s family had reportedly spent around Rs 25 lakh on the wedding preparations and invited approximately 2,000 guests. While the bride was dressed and waiting for the ceremony to begin, the groom’s absence turned the celebrations into a crisis. The matter has now reportedly reached the police.

Bride Waits as Groom Fails to Arrive

The incident took place in Pariyawali village, under the jurisdiction of the Raisatti police station in Sambhal district. According to reports, Risalat, the 20-year-old daughter of a local resident, was in a relationship with Rahat Ali, a resident of Gyanpur Sisuna village. The couple had reportedly been in love for around two years, and their wedding date had been fixed. Preparations were made for the big day, with the bride’s family arranging food and welcoming guests at their home. However, as the wedding day progressed, the groom and his wedding procession failed to arrive. The family reportedly waited for hours, with no clear sign of the groom’s arrival.

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Scorpio Demand Allegedly Behind Wedding Dispute

According to allegations, the groom did not bring the wedding procession because his demand for a Scorpio or Scorpio-N vehicle had not been fulfilled. The alleged demand reportedly led to a dispute between the two families, leaving the bride and her relatives distressed. The precise circumstances surrounding the disagreement and the groom’s decision have not been independently established.

Rs 25 Lakh Spent, 2,000 Guests Invited

The bride’s family reportedly spent around Rs 25 lakh on wedding arrangements and invited approximately 2,000 guests. Food had been prepared, and arrangements were in place to welcome the wedding procession. The groom’s absence reportedly disrupted the ceremony and left the family facing financial and emotional distress.

Matter Reaches Police

The wedding dispute has reportedly reached the police, with further details awaited regarding any formal complaint and subsequent action. The allegations surrounding the vehicle demand and the groom’s absence remain subject to verification. Further information is expected as the matter develops.
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2 Years Of Love Vs Scorpio Lure: Bride Waits, Groom Deceives, Rs 25 Lakh Spent And 2,000 Guests Invited – What Changed Everything?
Tags: dowry demand allegationgroom fails to arrivePariyawali villageRaisatti police stationRs 25 lakh wedding expensesSambhal NewsSambhal wedding newsScorpio demandUP wedding disputeUttar pradesh newswedding controversy

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2 Years Of Love Vs Scorpio Lure: Bride Waits, Groom Deceives, Rs 25 Lakh Spent And 2,000 Guests Invited – What Changed Everything?

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2 Years Of Love Vs Scorpio Lure: Bride Waits, Groom Deceives, Rs 25 Lakh Spent And 2,000 Guests Invited – What Changed Everything?

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2 Years Of Love Vs Scorpio Lure: Bride Waits, Groom Deceives, Rs 25 Lakh Spent And 2,000 Guests Invited – What Changed Everything?
2 Years Of Love Vs Scorpio Lure: Bride Waits, Groom Deceives, Rs 25 Lakh Spent And 2,000 Guests Invited – What Changed Everything?
2 Years Of Love Vs Scorpio Lure: Bride Waits, Groom Deceives, Rs 25 Lakh Spent And 2,000 Guests Invited – What Changed Everything?
2 Years Of Love Vs Scorpio Lure: Bride Waits, Groom Deceives, Rs 25 Lakh Spent And 2,000 Guests Invited – What Changed Everything?
2 Years Of Love Vs Scorpio Lure: Bride Waits, Groom Deceives, Rs 25 Lakh Spent And 2,000 Guests Invited – What Changed Everything?

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