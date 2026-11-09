LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 20-Day-Old Baby Crushed In Mother’s Arms As Roof Collapse Kills 3 Members Of Kanpur Family

20-Day-Old Baby Crushed In Mother’s Arms As Roof Collapse Kills 3 Members Of Kanpur Family

A roof collapse in Kanpur killed a 60-year-old woman, her 28-year-old daughter-in-law and a 20-day-old newborn. The mother reportedly tried to shield her baby from the falling debris.

20-Day-Old Baby Crushed In Mother's Arms As Roof Collapse Kills 3 Members Of Kanpur Family
20-Day-Old Baby Crushed In Mother's Arms As Roof Collapse Kills 3 Members Of Kanpur Family

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 14:34 IST

A Sunday morning at home turned into a tragedy in Kanpur when the roof of a single-storey house collapsed, killing three members of one family, including a 20-day-old baby. The incident took place between 8.30 am and 9 am. The dead are Vinodini Shukla, 60, her daughter-in-law Anshika Shukla, 28, and Anshika’s newborn son, Aarav. Anshika’s husband, Harsh Shukla, 32, survived with injuries. Police say water leakage may have weakened the roof.

A Morning Like Any Other

According to relatives, the four family members were going about their morning routine inside a room. Anshika was breastfeeding her baby, who was only 20 days old. Nearby, Harsh was talking to his mother, Vinodini. Nothing indicated that anything was wrong.

You Might Be Interested In

The Roof Gives Way

Without warning, a part of the roof caved in. Debris fell on the four people and trapped them beneath it. A part of a support beam fell on Vinodini, while Anshika and the baby were trapped under the rubble. Harsh was also hurt but survived.

The Rush to Rescue

The loud noise brought other family members and neighbours running. They removed the debris and pulled out all four occupants, then took them to a health centre. Doctors declared Vinodini, Anshika and the baby dead.

A Mother’s Last Act

When locals cleared the rubble, they found that Anshika had tried to protect her newborn with her own body. It was a detail that left those at the scene deeply shaken.

An Old House and a Possible Cause

The house is around 35 years old. DCP SM Qasim Abidi said preliminary investigations suggest that water leakage may have weakened the roof, with accumulated water adding to the load until it caved in. This is a preliminary finding, and a detailed assessment is yet to be made.

Police and Officials at the Site

A team from the revenue department was present at the site, according to the DCP, and he said the necessary legal proceedings were under way. The bodies were being sent for post mortem.

A Family in Grief

After the hospital declared the three dead, relatives initially took the bodies home and refused to allow a post mortem. Police personnel had to persuade the family to agree to the procedure. The episode shows the grief of a family that lost three members in a few minutes.

What Happens Next?

Will the post mortem and a structural inspection confirm that water leakage caused the collapse? Will the revenue department examine whether the house had been repaired or was safe? Will the injured husband, who lost his mother, wife and newborn son at once, receive any official help or compensation? And will the incident prompt checks of old houses ahead of heavy rain? For now, a family in Kanpur is left to mourn, while authorities determine what went wrong.

Also Read: Kashi Art Cafe Row: Kerala Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To UP YouTuber Over Alleged Communal Instagram Remarks

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

20-Day-Old Baby Crushed In Mother’s Arms As Roof Collapse Kills 3 Members Of Kanpur Family

RELATED News

37-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Iron Rods In Diwali Night Clash Between Two Groups In Sonipat, 2 Injured

Watch Video: 2-Month-Old Infant Among 6 Family Members Killed In Massive Diwali Night Fire In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Blaze At Three-Storey Building?

Telangana High Court Sentences Ranga Reddy Collector To 6 Months In Jail For Contempt, Grants 4-Week Relief

Mummy, Please Take Me Home’: 30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At In-Laws’ House Just 9 Months After Marriage, Mother Alleges Harassment

22-Year-Old Only Son Shot Dead On Diwali Night After Leaving Home For Party, Body Found Near Palwal Sweet Shop

LATEST NEWS

‘Phone Was Recording Me While I Changed’: Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Recalls Shocking Set Incident — What Happened Next

BTS’ V Learns About Diwali From Indian Fans; His ‘Diwali Mubarak’ Wish And Reaction To Desi BTS Pictures Win Hearts

Rajinikanth, MK Stalin Head To Greece For Anirudh-Kavya Maran Wedding: Why The Guest List Is Making Headlines

22-Year-Old Only Son Shot Dead On Diwali Night After Leaving Home For Party, Body Found Near Palwal Sweet Shop

Caught On Cam: Lion Roams Streets Of Gujarat Town At Midnight In Search Of Prey, CCTV Captures Scary Scene

‘Everyone Bursting Crackers Should Be Jailed’: Uorfi Javed Slams Firecracker Users As Delhi AQI Turns Severe After Diwali

20-Day-Old Baby Crushed In Mother’s Arms As Roof Collapse Kills 3 Members Of Kanpur Family

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: Check IND vs NZ Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Probable Playing XI And Where To Watch Match Live

Nine Gems, Ramayana Connection And A Time-Travel Twist: Is SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Plot Revealed? Here’s What We Know So Far

Congress President Calls Diwali ‘Khushiyon Ka Eid’; BJP Launches Scathing Attack, Dares Rahul Gandhi And Kharge To Call Eid As….

20-Day-Old Baby Crushed In Mother’s Arms As Roof Collapse Kills 3 Members Of Kanpur Family

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

20-Day-Old Baby Crushed In Mother’s Arms As Roof Collapse Kills 3 Members Of Kanpur Family

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

20-Day-Old Baby Crushed In Mother’s Arms As Roof Collapse Kills 3 Members Of Kanpur Family
20-Day-Old Baby Crushed In Mother’s Arms As Roof Collapse Kills 3 Members Of Kanpur Family
20-Day-Old Baby Crushed In Mother’s Arms As Roof Collapse Kills 3 Members Of Kanpur Family
20-Day-Old Baby Crushed In Mother’s Arms As Roof Collapse Kills 3 Members Of Kanpur Family
20-Day-Old Baby Crushed In Mother’s Arms As Roof Collapse Kills 3 Members Of Kanpur Family

QUICK LINKS