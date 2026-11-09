20-Day-Old Baby Crushed In Mother’s Arms As Roof Collapse Kills 3 Members Of Kanpur Family

A Sunday morning at home turned into a tragedy in Kanpur when the roof of a single-storey house collapsed, killing three members of one family, including a 20-day-old baby. The incident took place between 8.30 am and 9 am. The dead are Vinodini Shukla, 60, her daughter-in-law Anshika Shukla, 28, and Anshika’s newborn son, Aarav. Anshika’s husband, Harsh Shukla, 32, survived with injuries. Police say water leakage may have weakened the roof.

A Morning Like Any Other

According to relatives, the four family members were going about their morning routine inside a room. Anshika was breastfeeding her baby, who was only 20 days old. Nearby, Harsh was talking to his mother, Vinodini. Nothing indicated that anything was wrong.

The Roof Gives Way

Without warning, a part of the roof caved in. Debris fell on the four people and trapped them beneath it. A part of a support beam fell on Vinodini, while Anshika and the baby were trapped under the rubble. Harsh was also hurt but survived.

The Rush to Rescue

The loud noise brought other family members and neighbours running. They removed the debris and pulled out all four occupants, then took them to a health centre. Doctors declared Vinodini, Anshika and the baby dead.

A Mother’s Last Act

When locals cleared the rubble, they found that Anshika had tried to protect her newborn with her own body. It was a detail that left those at the scene deeply shaken.

An Old House and a Possible Cause

The house is around 35 years old. DCP SM Qasim Abidi said preliminary investigations suggest that water leakage may have weakened the roof, with accumulated water adding to the load until it caved in. This is a preliminary finding, and a detailed assessment is yet to be made.

कानपुर के पनकी पड़ाव में दिवाली की सुबह एक दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। कच्चे मकान की छत गिरने से सास, बहू और महज 20 दिन के मासूम बच्चे की मौत हो गई, जबकि परिवार का एक सदस्य घायल है। हादसे के वक्त बहू अपने बच्चे को गोद में लेकर खिला रही थी, तभी अचानक छत भरभराकर गिर गई। https://t.co/oUT3NYuu3d — Shalini Gupta (@askshalugupta) November 9, 2026

Police and Officials at the Site

A team from the revenue department was present at the site, according to the DCP, and he said the necessary legal proceedings were under way. The bodies were being sent for post mortem.

A Family in Grief

After the hospital declared the three dead, relatives initially took the bodies home and refused to allow a post mortem. Police personnel had to persuade the family to agree to the procedure. The episode shows the grief of a family that lost three members in a few minutes.

What Happens Next?

Will the post mortem and a structural inspection confirm that water leakage caused the collapse? Will the revenue department examine whether the house had been repaired or was safe? Will the injured husband, who lost his mother, wife and newborn son at once, receive any official help or compensation? And will the incident prompt checks of old houses ahead of heavy rain? For now, a family in Kanpur is left to mourn, while authorities determine what went wrong.

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