20 People Hit in 5 Km, One Woman Dead as Drunk Driver Turns Roadways Bus Into a Death Trap on UP’s Padrauna Streets

A roadway bus turned into a source of terror on the streets of Padrauna in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district on Wednesday night. The bus, allegedly driven by an intoxicated driver, hit 20 people over a five-kilometre stretch, killing a woman on the spot and injuring 19 others.

The incident took place around 8 pm. The bus travelled from the Western Gandak Canal Bridge under Padrauna police station limits to Ravindra Nagar Dhus, leaving pedestrians and people returning home in fear. The situation came under control only after police intercepted the bus near the district headquarters.

Drunk Driver Hits Pedestrians Along Five-Km Route

According to the police, the driver, identified as 40-year-old Ajit Vishwakarma, is a resident of Jhugwan village under Kasia police station limits. He was allegedly found heavily drunk during the investigation.

The driver had taken the roadways bus out without any passengers. He first hit two autos parked near Subhash Chowk in Padrauna city. No casualties were reported in that incident.

However, the bus continued moving along the road from the Western Gandak Canal Bridge towards Ravindra Nagar Dhus. During this stretch, it struck people walking along the roadside and others returning home.

Woman Dies on the Spot, 19 People Injured

The deceased has been identified as Neha Mishra, a resident of Neebidih village under Kasia police station limits. She was returning home in an auto-rickshaw near the Padrauna police station camp when the bus hit her. Neha died on the spot, while 19 others sustained injuries in the incident.

The injured include a mother and daughter, as well as a husband and wife. The victims were taken to different hospitals for treatment, depending on the severity of their injuries.

Four Critical Patients Referred to Gorakhpur Hospital

Of the 19 injured people, four were referred to BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur in critical condition. Thirteen others are receiving treatment at the district hospital, while two were admitted to a private hospital by their relatives.

The incident triggered panic in the area, with residents and pedestrians facing danger for nearly 20 minutes before the bus was stopped.

Police Take Bus and Driver Into Custody

Police Inspector Omprakash Tiwari confirmed that the bus and its driver had been taken into custody. The investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident. The alleged drunken driving and the bus’s movement through a busy stretch of road are key aspects of the case.

The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety and the danger posed when drivers operate public transport vehicles under the influence of alcohol.