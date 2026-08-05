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Home > Regionals News > 20-Year-Old Dancer in Live-in Relationship Found Hanging in a Room in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

20-Year-Old Dancer in Live-in Relationship Found Hanging in a Room in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

A 20-year-old dancer from Lucknow was found hanging in her rented room in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Police and forensic teams are investigating the death from all possible angles.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 10:28 IST

An alarming situation has come to light from Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, where a young woman dancer was found hanged in her rented room. The incident occurred on Tuesday in the locality of Chaturbhuj Sthan in the area of Shukla Road under the Nagar police station jurisdiction.

The incident has surprised the locals. The police are investigating the case and waiting for the postmortem report to determine the cause of death.

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Who Was the Deceased?

The victim has been identified as Sarika Pal, also known as Muskan, originally from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh state. According to the police, she has been living in Muzaffarpur on rent for the past six years. She had been residing on the second floor of the same building for the past few months.

How Was the Body Found?

As per the locals, there had been no movement from Muskan’s room till 12:30 pm on Tuesday. This has created suspicion among one of the tenants staying on the ground floor. When she checked the room, Muskan was found hanging in it. The locals informed the Nagar police, after which the officials reached the spot.

Soon after, Town SDPO-1 Suresh Kumar, along with a forensic team, reached the location. The team inspected the room, collected evidence, and documented the scene before the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police Statement on the Case

According to Town SDPO-1 Suresh Kumar, the body of Muskan, who hails from Lucknow, was discovered hanging from a noose in her room. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Evidence has been collected from the crime scene, and the case is under investigation from all possible angles. He added that action will be taken as per the post-mortem report and further investigation.

Investigation Underway

The police have registered the case and are investigating from all possible angles. Investigators are taking help from the forensic evidence, eyewitness accounts, and the post-mortem report to know what caused the incident.

The officials have not yet clarified the cause of death. They are requesting the public not to make any assumptions till the investigation is completed.

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20-Year-Old Dancer in Live-in Relationship Found Hanging in a Room in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur
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20-Year-Old Dancer in Live-in Relationship Found Hanging in a Room in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur
20-Year-Old Dancer in Live-in Relationship Found Hanging in a Room in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur
20-Year-Old Dancer in Live-in Relationship Found Hanging in a Room in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur
20-Year-Old Dancer in Live-in Relationship Found Hanging in a Room in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

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