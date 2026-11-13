20-Year-Old IIT Roorkee BTech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Note Recovered; Police Initiates Probe

A second year student at one of the country’s best known technical institutes was found dead on campus late on Friday night. Police say a note was recovered and the circumstances are being examined.

A Late Night Call To The Police

At around 1 am on Friday night, Kotwali police in Roorkee received information about a student in a hostel at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. Circle Officer (CO) Roorkee Oshin Joshi said the call reached police late that night.

Kotwali in charge Pradeep Bisht reached the campus with a police team and a field unit.

A Locked Door And A Wait

The door of the room would not open. With the help of security guards, it was broken down. Inside, police found the student dead.

Police took custody of the body and sent it to the Civil Hospital in Roorkee for post mortem.

Who Was The Student?

He was a 20 year old second year BTech student. According to police, he was from Rajnagar Extension in Ghaziabad. We are not naming him here, in line with responsible reporting practice, though police have shared his identity.

What Police Say The Note Contained

Police said a note was recovered from the room. The CO said that, from the note, the student appeared to be under mental stress. She said that the student had not blamed anyone in it.

No Complaint So Far

CO Joshi said police had not received any written complaint as of now. The investigation is continuing, and further legal steps will depend on what the inquiry finds.

A Campus Left Shaken

Word spread fast through the institute about the death, which has raised fear and concern among those who were close to him.

What Happens Next?

The post-mortem report is important. Will his family raise any complaint, or have anything to say regarding the situation? What information will the police get from his friends, hostel mates and others he was close to? How will the institute react towards helping students and learning about their reactions?

If you or someone you know needs help, reach out to someone you can trust or a professional counsellor. If you live in India, the Tele MANAS helpline set up by the Indian Government, at 14416, offers free mental health counselling services.

Also Read: Big Ration Card Check: 1.82 Lakh Railway Employees Flagged Over Subsidised Ration; Board Orders Verification