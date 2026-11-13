LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 20-Year-Old IIT Roorkee BTech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Note Recovered; Police Initiates Probe

20-Year-Old IIT Roorkee BTech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Note Recovered; Police Initiates Probe

A 20-year-old BTech student was found dead in his hostel room at IIT Roorkee. Police recovered a note reportedly mentioning mental distress and have launched an investigation.

20-Year-Old IIT Roorkee BTech Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Suicide Note Recovered; Police Begin Investigation
20-Year-Old IIT Roorkee BTech Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Suicide Note Recovered; Police Begin Investigation

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 14:50 IST

A second year student at one of the country’s best known technical institutes was found dead on campus late on Friday night. Police say a note was recovered and the circumstances are being examined.

A Late Night Call To The Police

At around 1 am on Friday night, Kotwali police in Roorkee received information about a student in a hostel at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. Circle Officer (CO) Roorkee Oshin Joshi said the call reached police late that night.

You Might Be Interested In

Kotwali in charge Pradeep Bisht reached the campus with a police team and a field unit.

A Locked Door And A Wait

The door of the room would not open. With the help of security guards, it was broken down. Inside, police found the student dead.

Police took custody of the body and sent it to the Civil Hospital in Roorkee for post mortem.

Who Was The Student?

He was a 20 year old second year BTech student. According to police, he was from Rajnagar Extension in Ghaziabad. We are not naming him here, in line with responsible reporting practice, though police have shared his identity.

What Police Say The Note Contained

Police said a note was recovered from the room. The CO said that, from the note, the student appeared to be under mental stress. She said that the student had not blamed anyone in it.

No Complaint So Far

CO Joshi said police had not received any written complaint as of now. The investigation is continuing, and further legal steps will depend on what the inquiry finds.

A Campus Left Shaken

Word spread fast through the institute about the death, which has raised fear and concern among those who were close to him.

What Happens Next?

The post-mortem report is important. Will his family raise any complaint, or have anything to say regarding the situation? What information will the police get from his friends, hostel mates and others he was close to? How will the institute react towards helping students and learning about their reactions?

If you or someone you know needs help, reach out to someone you can trust or a professional counsellor. If you live in India, the Tele MANAS helpline set up by the Indian Government, at 14416, offers free mental health counselling services.

Also Read: Big Ration Card Check: 1.82 Lakh Railway Employees Flagged Over Subsidised Ration; Board Orders Verification

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

20-Year-Old IIT Roorkee BTech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Note Recovered; Police Initiates Probe

RELATED News

Loan Default Is No Licence To Use Muscle Power: Allahabad High Court Warns Finance Firms Against Using Goons To Seize Vehicles

Four Policemen Were Returning From Duty When Disaster Struck: Two Dead, Two Critically Injured In Odisha

Namma Metro Crosses 100-Km Mark: Pink Line To Begin Operations On November 14; Check Route And Timings

Neighbour Kills Woman Over Rs 4 Crore Stock Market Debt; Children Return From School To Find Mother In Pool Of Blood – What Happened?

‘Criminal Law Moves Fast For Poor…’: Madras High Court Questions Delay In SP Velumani Corruption Case; Centre Clears 2 IAS Officers’ Prosecution

LATEST NEWS

Blue Pebble H1 FY27 Net Profit Soars 204% to Rs 2.29 Crore; Revenue Jumps 186% to Rs 30 Crore, Surpassing Full FY26 Revenue

What to Eat to Prevent Hair Loss Foods and Nutrients That Regrow Hair

Dipak Kumar’s Help2Live Celebrates First Diwali at Cyprus Presidential Palace

ExamOnline Named Winner of Outstanding Transformational Project of the Year at A-ATP 2026 Awards

Samsung Under Fire! Brand-New Mini LED TV Shows Dead Pixels And Screen Defects Within 24 Hours

Hamstech Invites Aspiring Designers to Explore Creative Careers Through Hamstech Design Entrance Test (HDET)

Fairfax COO says IDBI has potential to be finest universal Indian bank with global reach

Davangere Sugar Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps 35% to Rs 3.54 Crore; Revenue Surges 49% to Rs 71.61 Crore

WATCH VIDEO: 21-Year-Old Mahli Beardman Creates History With 6-Wicket Haul On ODI Debut, Dismantles England In Perth | AUS vs ENG 1st ODI

Park Medi World Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps 25% to Rs 511 Crore; Hospital Capacity Expands 32%

20-Year-Old IIT Roorkee BTech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Note Recovered; Police Initiates Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

20-Year-Old IIT Roorkee BTech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Note Recovered; Police Initiates Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

20-Year-Old IIT Roorkee BTech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Note Recovered; Police Initiates Probe
20-Year-Old IIT Roorkee BTech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Note Recovered; Police Initiates Probe
20-Year-Old IIT Roorkee BTech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Note Recovered; Police Initiates Probe
20-Year-Old IIT Roorkee BTech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Note Recovered; Police Initiates Probe
20-Year-Old IIT Roorkee BTech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Note Recovered; Police Initiates Probe

QUICK LINKS