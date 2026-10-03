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Home > Regionals News > 20-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Sister In Pauri Garhwal, Arrested After Medical Check Reveals Pregnancy

20-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Sister In Pauri Garhwal, Arrested After Medical Check Reveals Pregnancy

A minor girl in Pauri Garhwal was found pregnant during a medical examination, after which police accused her 20-year-old brother of sexual assault and registered a case.

20-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Sister in Pauri Garhwal(Image: Unsplash)
20-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Sister in Pauri Garhwal(Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 11:32 IST

It began as a trip to the doctor. A girl’s health had worsened, and her family took her to the Primary Health Centre at Jaiharikhal in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district. Nobody expected the examination to reveal a truth that would send shockwaves through the Lansdowne area.

What The Medical Check Revealed?

During the examination, doctors found that the girl, a minor, was pregnant. The hospital did not wait. Staff informed the police, setting off a chain of events that quickly moved from a clinic room to a police station.

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The Allegation

According to police, the girl’s own brother, a 20-year-old, is accused of sexually assaulting her. The allegation has shocked residents of the area, who are struggling to come to terms with a case that involves a family’s closest relationship.

Police Take Charge

Kotwali police began an inquiry as soon as they received the hospital’s information. Based on the complaint and the facts that emerged in the preliminary investigation, a case was registered against the accused under the relevant sections. He was then taken into custody and is being sent to a juvenile reform centre. The minor girl has been sent to Nari Niketan, a state-run shelter home for women.

Identities Protected

Under Indian law, the identity of a victim of sexual offences, especially a minor, cannot be disclosed. For this reason, the names of the family, the village and other identifying details are being withheld.

What Comes Next?

The investigation is far from over. Police say they are examining the circumstances of the case and collecting further facts. Several steps will shape what follows. Medical and forensic evidence will need to be examined, and the girl’s statement will have to be recorded in a child-friendly manner before the proper authorities. Investigators will also look at whether anyone else knew of the matter.

For now, the allegations remain subject to investigation and trial. A girl is under the care of the state, and a small community is left asking how such a thing stayed hidden until one hospital visit.

Also Read: What’s Happening to Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Disciples? Missing Persons, Suicide Raise Questions Over Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan

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20-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Sister In Pauri Garhwal, Arrested After Medical Check Reveals Pregnancy

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20-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Sister In Pauri Garhwal, Arrested After Medical Check Reveals Pregnancy

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20-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Sister In Pauri Garhwal, Arrested After Medical Check Reveals Pregnancy

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20-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Sister In Pauri Garhwal, Arrested After Medical Check Reveals Pregnancy
20-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Sister In Pauri Garhwal, Arrested After Medical Check Reveals Pregnancy
20-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Sister In Pauri Garhwal, Arrested After Medical Check Reveals Pregnancy
20-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Sister In Pauri Garhwal, Arrested After Medical Check Reveals Pregnancy
20-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Sister In Pauri Garhwal, Arrested After Medical Check Reveals Pregnancy

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