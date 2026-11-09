20-Year-Old Man Molests 5-Year-Old Girl While Mother Is At Work; He Was Drinking With Her Uncle, Child Hospitalised – What Happened?

A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 20-year-old man in Odisha’s Deogarh district, leaving her injured and requiring hospitalisation. The child’s condition reportedly deteriorated following the alleged assault, and she was admitted for medical treatment. According to reports, the incident took place when the girl’s mother had stepped out for work, leaving the child at home. Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime.

Mother Had Left Child At Home

The girl was living with her mother at her maternal grandparents’ house following a domestic dispute between her parents. On the day of the incident, the woman reportedly left for work while her elder brother was present at the house. Reports claimed that a friend of the girl’s uncle arrived there, after which the two men allegedly began consuming liquor. Police said the accused allegedly followed the child to the backyard of the house, where he sexually assaulted her.

Mother Finds Child Injured And Crying

The girl’s mother reportedly returned home around the time the accused was leaving the premises. She allegedly saw him leaving the house and later found her daughter crying and injured. After discovering the child’s condition, the woman approached the police and lodged a First Information Report (FIR).

Child Admitted To Hospital

The girl’s condition reportedly worsened after the alleged assault, following which she was admitted to a hospital for treatment. The allegations have raised serious concerns about the safety of children. Further details about the accused and the police investigation were not available in the information provided. The case remains under investigation, and the allegations against the accused will have to be established through due legal process.

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