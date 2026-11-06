20-Year-Old Student Raped By 40-Year-Old Teacher After Diwali Shopping Invitation In Varanasi, Accused Arrested

A 40-year-old college teacher has been arrested in Varanasi after a 20-year-old student was allegedly raped at his rented room on Thursday. The woman suffered serious injuries and heavy bleeding and was rushed to a hospital by the accused himself. Her mother’s complaint led Chetganj police to arrest him. The student, whose identity is not being disclosed, has been referred to another hospital in serious condition.

An Invitation Wrapped in Festive Cheer

According to the family’s account, it began as an ordinary pre-Diwali errand. On Thursday, the teacher, identified as Abhishek Kumar Tiwari, allegedly called the student and asked her to come to the market to shop for the festival. She left home around 3 pm and reached Smart Bazar. Police say the student was known to the teacher and had visited his home before.

From Market Aisles to a Rented Room

The two bought clothes, household items and gifts. They then ate a meal outside. After that, the accused took her to his rented room in the Chetganj area, according to the complaint. He is originally from Bhadohi.

The Allegation

The student’s mother alleges that the teacher raped her daughter in the room. The student suffered serious injuries and began bleeding heavily. These are allegations from the complaint, and the matter is under investigation.

A Panicked Dash to the Hospital

As her condition worsened, the teacher allegedly panicked and took her to the nearby Alliance Hospital. Doctors treated her, but she did not improve. On the doctors’ advice, he phoned her family and asked them to come.

A Story That Did Not Hold

When the family arrived, the teacher allegedly said the student had been hurt in an accident. The doctors, however, gave the mother a full account of what they had found. Seeing her daughter’s condition, the mother raised an uproar at the hospital and called the police.

The Arrest

Chetganj police reached the hospital and arrested the accused teacher on the mother’s complaint. He teaches at Arya Mahila Degree College. Doctors referred the student to another hospital because of her serious condition.

What Happens Next

Several questions remain. Will the student’s medical examination and statement strengthen the case against the accused? What will forensic evidence from the room and the hospital records show? Will the college take action against him, and will police look into whether he had any prior complaints? For now, the answers lie with the investigation, and a family waits at a hospital bed.

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