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Home > Regionals News > 20-Year-Old Telangana Engineering Student Dies After Lecturer Allegedly Forces Her to Consume Pesticide

20-Year-Old Telangana Engineering Student Dies After Lecturer Allegedly Forces Her to Consume Pesticide

A 20-year-old engineering student in Telangana was initially believed to have died by suicide. Police later alleged she was forced to consume pesticide and a suicide note was used to mislead her family.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 14:52 IST

What initially appeared to be a case of suicide in Telangana has turned into an alleged murder case. The victim, 20-year-old Thandra Akshitarani, was an engineering student. She had reportedly consumed pesticide and left behind a note for her family. She was taken to a hospital, but died during treatment the next day.

Police initially registered a case of death by suicide. However, the investigation later pointed to a different sequence of events. According to police, Akshitarani was allegedly forced to consume pesticide and a note was prepared to make her death appear to be suicide.

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Student’s Relationship Allegedly Became the Motive

Akshitarani had met Naveen Kumar, an outsourced lecturer at Singareni Collieries Polytechnic in Naspur, while studying for her diploma. Police said their relationship later deteriorated after Akshitarani moved to Hyderabad to pursue a degree in mining engineering. She subsequently met Ravi Kumar, a Singareni mine overman, during an apprenticeship.

Police alleged that Naveen became angry after Akshitarani distanced herself from him and grew closer to Ravi.

“Naveen could not tolerate Akshitarani distancing herself from him and getting close to Ravi Kumar. He developed a grudge against the two of them,” Peddapalli Deputy Commissioner of Police B Ram Reddy said.

Police Say She Was Intercepted Near FCI Crossroads

According to the investigation, Naveen allegedly intercepted Akshitarani near the FCI crossroads on September 12 while she was returning home. Police alleged that he took her in his car and forced her to write a note accusing Ravi Kumar of sexual assault.

She was then allegedly forced to consume pesticide. Investigators also alleged that Naveen delayed medical treatment and later used Akshitarani’s phone to contact her father. Police believe this was an attempt to make the family think she had taken her own life. Akshitarani was taken to the Godavarikhani government hospital on September 12. She died during treatment the following day.

CCTV and Call Records Helped Police Crack Case

Police said CCTV footage, call records, call recordings and other technical evidence helped reconstruct the events surrounding her death. The investigation allegedly led police to Naveen as the main accused.

Police arrested Naveen Kumar, 38, and Ravi Kumar, 35, on September 20. A car and mobile phones were also seized. Meanwhile, a separate investigation is continuing into Akshitarani’s allegations of a forced physical relationship involving Ravi Kumar.

Ravi’s wife has disputed the allegations and claimed that he was wrongly implicated. She also said an internal Singareni inquiry had cleared him. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Akshitarani’s death and the allegations against both men is continuing.

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20-Year-Old Telangana Engineering Student Dies After Lecturer Allegedly Forces Her to Consume Pesticide
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20-Year-Old Telangana Engineering Student Dies After Lecturer Allegedly Forces Her to Consume Pesticide
20-Year-Old Telangana Engineering Student Dies After Lecturer Allegedly Forces Her to Consume Pesticide
20-Year-Old Telangana Engineering Student Dies After Lecturer Allegedly Forces Her to Consume Pesticide
20-Year-Old Telangana Engineering Student Dies After Lecturer Allegedly Forces Her to Consume Pesticide
20-Year-Old Telangana Engineering Student Dies After Lecturer Allegedly Forces Her to Consume Pesticide

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