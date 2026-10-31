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Home > Regionals News > 20-Year-Old Woman Alleges Rape By Constable Inside Jharkhand Police Station, Claims Staff Offered Money To Silence Her

20-Year-Old Woman Alleges Rape By Constable Inside Jharkhand Police Station, Claims Staff Offered Money To Silence Her

She also claims other police personnel offered her money to stay silent. The accused constable has been arrested, while four personnel have been suspended.

A 20-year-old woman has alleged that a constable raped her inside a police station in Jharkhand.
A 20-year-old woman has alleged that a constable raped her inside a police station in Jharkhand.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 18:33 IST

A shocking case has emerged from Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district, where a 20-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped inside a police station by an on-duty constable. The accused constable, who was posted as a wireless operator at the station, has been arrested. Meanwhile, four other police personnel have been suspended for alleged negligence and dereliction of duty. The incident reportedly took place at night after the woman approached the police station to lodge a complaint against her husband over alleged domestic violence.

Woman Allegedly Raped Inside Police Station

According to sources, the woman had visited the police station to report domestic violence. Since it was late, she was reportedly allowed to stay overnight in a room on the police station premises. In her complaint, the woman alleged that an on-duty constable entered the room late at night and sexually assaulted her. She reportedly screamed for help, but no one responded to her cries.

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Woman Attacks Accused With Knife

According to the woman’s account, she eventually picked up a knife lying nearby and injured the accused while attempting to defend herself. The constable allegedly fled from the spot following the incident. The woman’s allegations have raised serious questions about the safety of individuals seeking help from law enforcement authorities, particularly those staying inside police station premises.

Constable Arrested, Four Police Personnel Suspended

Following the complaint, police arrested the accused constable, who was serving as a wireless operator at the police station. Four other personnel have also been suspended over alleged negligence and dereliction of duty in connection with the incident. The woman further alleged that some police personnel offered her money the following morning and asked her to return home instead of pursuing a formal complaint. The allegations have added another dimension to the case, with questions being raised over the conduct of personnel present at the police station. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and examine the allegations against the accused and other police personnel.
Also Read: 18-Second Face-Off, 50-Metre Chase: CCTV Shows Pet Dog Chasing Leopard Out Of House In Uttar Pradesh-Watch

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20-Year-Old Woman Alleges Rape By Constable Inside Jharkhand Police Station, Claims Staff Offered Money To Silence Her
Tags: 20-year-old womanconstable accused of rapeconstable arrestedhome-hero-pos-5Jharkhand PoliceJharkhand rape casepolice personnel suspendedrape inside police stationSeraikela-KharsawanWoman alleges rape

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20-Year-Old Woman Alleges Rape By Constable Inside Jharkhand Police Station, Claims Staff Offered Money To Silence Her

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20-Year-Old Woman Alleges Rape By Constable Inside Jharkhand Police Station, Claims Staff Offered Money To Silence Her

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20-Year-Old Woman Alleges Rape By Constable Inside Jharkhand Police Station, Claims Staff Offered Money To Silence Her
20-Year-Old Woman Alleges Rape By Constable Inside Jharkhand Police Station, Claims Staff Offered Money To Silence Her
20-Year-Old Woman Alleges Rape By Constable Inside Jharkhand Police Station, Claims Staff Offered Money To Silence Her
20-Year-Old Woman Alleges Rape By Constable Inside Jharkhand Police Station, Claims Staff Offered Money To Silence Her
20-Year-Old Woman Alleges Rape By Constable Inside Jharkhand Police Station, Claims Staff Offered Money To Silence Her

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