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Home > Regionals News > 20-Year-Old Woman Called Police For Protection But Raped At Thana; 3 Policemen Arrested, SHO Among 15 Suspended In Jharkhand – What Happened?

20-Year-Old Woman Called Police For Protection But Raped At Thana; 3 Policemen Arrested, SHO Among 15 Suspended In Jharkhand – What Happened?

15 policemen suspended and three arrested in Jharkhand police station rape case as SP orders strict action and new safety rules for women complainants.

15 Policemen Suspended, 3 Arrested In Jharkhand Rape Case (Image: X)
15 Policemen Suspended, 3 Arrested In Jharkhand Rape Case (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 07:32 IST

A police sub-inspector and a constable were arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged rape of a woman inside Gamharia police station in Jharkhand, taking the total number of arrests in the case to three. The incident took place on the night of October 29. A constable was arrested on Saturday, while the Superintendent of Police, Manoj Swargiari, has suspended 15 police personnel within two days for alleged dereliction of duty, indiscipline and failure to report the incident to senior officers on time.

15 policemen suspended in Jharkhand rape case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested suspended Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar Sahu and Constable Santosh Kumar Rai on Sunday. Earlier, six personnel, including wireless operator and main accused Neeraj Lakra, then-station in-charge Sanjay Prasad, Anirudh Singh, Manoj Sahu, Santosh Rai and Muneshwar Kumar, were suspended on Saturday night on the recommendation of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anubhav Bhardwaj.

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Nine more policemen were suspended on Sunday. They include Sub-Inspectors Ajay Paswan and Lalan Ravidas; Assistant Sub-Inspectors Vishwa Oraon, Mukesh Kujur, Mukesh Ravidas and Sitaram Singh Pahan; Havildars Pitambar Mahato and Bahadur Hansda; and Constable Manoj Gorai. All nine lived in rooms directly above the spot where the alleged incident took place.

Jharkhand SP inspects police station, warns guilty officers

Swargiari visited Gamharia police station, inspected the scene and recorded statements of police personnel in a closed room. He said no one found guilty during the investigation would be spared. He also directed all station in-charges across the district to monitor police stations round the clock.

He warned that any policeman found on duty under the influence of alcohol or intoxication on police station premises would face a recommendation for direct dismissal from service.

New Jharkhand police station in-charge takes charge

In view of the gravity of the situation, Rajesh Tudu has been appointed as the new in-charge of Gamharia police station. 

The SP has issued directions that the safety of women shall be given priority. In cases where women lodge complaints, immediate registration of such complaints shall take place. Further, women police officers should be present during the process of inquiry. Women who come to lodge complaints shall not be kept waiting at the police station.

Also Read: Husband Wanted A Son: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forced Abortion In Jharkhand; What Happened?    

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20-Year-Old Woman Called Police For Protection But Raped At Thana; 3 Policemen Arrested, SHO Among 15 Suspended In Jharkhand – What Happened?
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20-Year-Old Woman Called Police For Protection But Raped At Thana; 3 Policemen Arrested, SHO Among 15 Suspended In Jharkhand – What Happened?

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20-Year-Old Woman Called Police For Protection But Raped At Thana; 3 Policemen Arrested, SHO Among 15 Suspended In Jharkhand – What Happened?

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20-Year-Old Woman Called Police For Protection But Raped At Thana; 3 Policemen Arrested, SHO Among 15 Suspended In Jharkhand – What Happened?
20-Year-Old Woman Called Police For Protection But Raped At Thana; 3 Policemen Arrested, SHO Among 15 Suspended In Jharkhand – What Happened?
20-Year-Old Woman Called Police For Protection But Raped At Thana; 3 Policemen Arrested, SHO Among 15 Suspended In Jharkhand – What Happened?
20-Year-Old Woman Called Police For Protection But Raped At Thana; 3 Policemen Arrested, SHO Among 15 Suspended In Jharkhand – What Happened?
20-Year-Old Woman Called Police For Protection But Raped At Thana; 3 Policemen Arrested, SHO Among 15 Suspended In Jharkhand – What Happened?

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