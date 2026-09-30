20-Year-Old Woman’s Cremation Stopped At The Last Moment: Husband Says She Drank Acid, Family Claims Murder, What Happened In Panipat?

A 20-year-old married woman died days after allegedly consuming acid at her home in Haryana’s Panipat. The case took a dramatic turn on Wednesday when police reached the cremation ground just before her last rites. Police stopped the cremation and took custody of the woman’s body. It was later sent to the Civil Hospital in Panipat for a post-mortem examination.

The incident has led to conflicting claims from the woman’s husband and her maternal family. While her husband says she accidentally consumed acid, her family has alleged that she was murdered.

Who Was The Woman Who Died In Panipat?

The deceased has been identified as Poonam. She was around 20 years old and had married Vishwas alias Vishu nearly two years ago. The couple lived in Sai Colony near Ujha Road in Panipat. According to Vishu, Poonam consumed acid kept in the kitchen on September 16.

Her condition reportedly deteriorated after the incident. She was then admitted to PGI Rohtak for treatment. Vishu claimed that police officials had reached the hospital to record Poonam’s statement. He said she told police that she had consumed the acid accidentally. Poonam remained under treatment for several days. She eventually died on Tuesday night.

Police Stop Cremation At Panipat Shamshan Ghat

Poonam’s family began preparing for her cremation on Wednesday morning. However, police reached the cremation ground before the last rites could be completed. Officials stopped the cremation and took possession of the body.

The body was then sent to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The sudden intervention came after Poonam’s maternal family raised allegations over the circumstances of her death.

Husband Says Acid Was Consumed Accidentally

Vishu has maintained that Poonam’s death followed an accidental incident. He told police that the couple had been married for around two years. He also said they had faced differences with his family after their marriage.

According to him, the couple had been living separately. Vishu further claimed that Poonam had already given a statement at PGI Rohtak about the incident. He maintained that she had accidentally consumed the acid. However, Poonam’s family has disputed this version.

Brother Alleges Murder, Raises Questions Over Her Death

Poonam’s brother Arjun has made serious allegations against her husband’s family. According to Arjun, the family originally belonged to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. They had earlier lived in a rented house in Sai Colony, Panipat. It was during this period that Poonam and Vishu reportedly developed a relationship. Arjun said the two later eloped and got married around two years ago.

He alleged that problems started after their marriage. He also claimed that Vishu’s family troubled Poonam’s maternal family. According to Arjun, Poonam eventually stopped visiting her family. He alleged that her in-laws did not allow her to meet her relatives.

Poonam Allegedly Called Family Members Crying

Arjun claimed that Poonam occasionally managed to contact her family. During these calls, he alleged, she would cry and complain about her treatment at her in-laws’ house. The family has also raised another issue that is now part of the circumstances being examined by police.

According to Arjun, Poonam’s father, Ramesh, died by suicide by hanging around 10 days after Poonam consumed acid. The family later learned about Poonam’s death and alleged that she had been poisoned. However, this allegation has not been established by police.

What Has Police Said About The Panipat Woman’s Death?

Sub-Inspector Chandrapal, the investigating officer from Chandnibagh police station, confirmed that Poonam died while undergoing treatment at PGI Rohtak. He said her family had alleged that she was poisoned.

Following the information, police reached the cremation ground and took custody of the body before the cremation could take place. The body has now been sent for a post-mortem examination. Police said further action would be taken after receiving a formal complaint.

The post-mortem report is expected to provide important information about the cause of death. Police will also examine the statements and allegations made by both sides.

For now, the case remains surrounded by conflicting accounts. Vishu has said Poonam accidentally consumed acid, while her maternal family has alleged that she was murdered. The exact circumstances surrounding the 20-year-old woman’s death are yet to be established.