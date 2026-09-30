20 Years of Marriage, Then Love Affair: Wife Elopes With Lover, Husband Chops Off Her Nose in Sitapur, Says, ‘I’ve Taken My Revenge’

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur was allegedly beaten and had her nose cut with a sharp weapon by her husband after she left their home and began staying at another man’s house. Neelam, a resident of Fatehpur Mirabehad village panchayat, alleged that her husband Rajendra, along with Priyanshu, Ravi and Reena, reached the young man’s house on Monday and attacked her. She was later taken to the district hospital in critical condition. Based on her complaint, police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

Sitapur woman alleges 20 years of marriage turned violent

Reportedly, Neelam said she had been married to Rajendra for 20 years. She alleged that Rajendra regularly drank alcohol, beat her and threw her out of the house. After being thrown out on September 23, she voluntarily began staying at the house of a young man. Another account of the incident says Neelam had been staying with Kapil for four days and that the two had allegedly married in court after she left Rajendra.

Sitapur attack leaves woman seriously injured

Reports say that according to Neelam, Rajendra and the others assaulted her at Kapil’s house. She alleged that Rajendra then used a sharp weapon to cut off her nose. Kapil and Rohit, who came to intervene, were also allegedly beaten. The injured woman was rushed to the district hospital and admitted for treatment.

Sitapur police probe assault and nose-cutting allegations

The incident caused concern in the area, while police began checking the allegations from both sides. CO Sadar Neha Tripathi said the accused are being searched. Police are investigating the alleged assault and nose-cutting and have not yet established the full circumstances behind the incident.

The victim has alleged that the attack was carried out by her husband and his associates after she began living separately. The investigation is continuing.

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