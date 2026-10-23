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Home > Regionals News > 209 Boxes of Beer and Liquor Spill Across Jharkhand Road After a Truck Overturns, Youths Rush to Grab Bottles Before Police Arrive

209 Boxes of Beer and Liquor Spill Across Jharkhand Road After a Truck Overturns, Youths Rush to Grab Bottles Before Police Arrive

A pickup truck carrying 209 boxes of beer and liquor overturned near Khuntpani village in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district. As bottles shattered across the road, some youths rushed to collect them before police arrived.

209 boxes of beer and liquor spill across Jharkhand road after a truck overturns (Photo: AI)
209 boxes of beer and liquor spill across Jharkhand road after a truck overturns (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 23:36 IST

A road accident in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district turned into a chaotic scene on Friday evening. A pickup truck loaded with beer and liquor overturned near Khuntpani village on the Chaibasa-Chakradharpur road. The accident scattered 209 boxes of alcohol across the road, leaving hundreds of bottles broken. The sight of liquor spread across the road soon attracted local youths. Some rushed to collect the bottles, creating a tense situation before police reached the spot.

How Did the Liquor-Laden Pickup Truck Overturn?

The accident took place on National Highway 75E near Khuntpani village. According to the available information, the pickup truck was carrying liquor from a warehouse in Tungri, Chaibasa. The consignment was being transported towards Itwari Bazar in Chakradharpur and Manoharpur. However, the driver lost control of the vehicle near Khuntpani. The pickup then overturned on the roadside, scattering the liquor boxes and bottles.

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Broken Bottles Trigger Rush to Collect Liquor

Soon after the accident, several local youths gathered around the overturned vehicle. With liquor bottles lying scattered across the road, some people attempted to collect them. Someone alerted the police as the situation began to draw attention. A team from Muffasil police station soon reached the spot and took control.

The police reprimanded the youths trying to collect the liquor and asked them to leave. Their prompt response helped bring the situation under control. Officers then secured the remaining liquor boxes.

Liquor Worth Rs 8 Lakh Damaged in Accident

According to the Excise Department, the accident damaged liquor boxes and shattered hundreds of bottles. The estimated loss to the licence holder is around Rs 8 lakh. The final amount may vary after a detailed assessment. Insurance coverage, if available, could help recover some of the financial loss. Otherwise, the licence holder may have to bear the damage. Meanwhile, police have seized the damaged pickup truck and started an investigation into the accident. Further details about the incident are awaited.

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209 Boxes of Beer and Liquor Spill Across Jharkhand Road After a Truck Overturns, Youths Rush to Grab Bottles Before Police Arrive

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209 Boxes of Beer and Liquor Spill Across Jharkhand Road After a Truck Overturns, Youths Rush to Grab Bottles Before Police Arrive

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209 Boxes of Beer and Liquor Spill Across Jharkhand Road After a Truck Overturns, Youths Rush to Grab Bottles Before Police Arrive
209 Boxes of Beer and Liquor Spill Across Jharkhand Road After a Truck Overturns, Youths Rush to Grab Bottles Before Police Arrive
209 Boxes of Beer and Liquor Spill Across Jharkhand Road After a Truck Overturns, Youths Rush to Grab Bottles Before Police Arrive
209 Boxes of Beer and Liquor Spill Across Jharkhand Road After a Truck Overturns, Youths Rush to Grab Bottles Before Police Arrive
209 Boxes of Beer and Liquor Spill Across Jharkhand Road After a Truck Overturns, Youths Rush to Grab Bottles Before Police Arrive

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