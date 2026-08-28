21 Minor Tribal Girls Allege Harassment At Maharashtra Ashram School; Cook’s Assistant Arrested

At least 21 minor tribal girls living at a government-run ashram school in Thane district, have allegedly complained of inappropriate behavior and molestation, prompting police to arrest a cook’s assistant in connection with the case.

Cook’s Assistant Arrested Following Assault

According to police, the accused, identified as Ganpat Gavli, was working as an assistant to the cook at the residential tribal ashram school. The students allegedly raised complaints about his conduct, following which Shahapur police registered a case and arrested him. Police have begun recording the statements of the students and examining other evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged incidents.

Safety of Minor Girls Under Scrutiny

The case has raised serious questions over the safety and supervision of students at residential ashram schools. Since the girls live on the school premises along with attending classes, authorities are responsible for ensuring a safe environment and closely monitoring staff members who interact with students. The allegations have also sparked concern among parents, who are seeking answers about how such incidents could allegedly occur within a government-run residential institution. Questions are also likely to be raised over staff recruitment, supervision and the system for reporting complaints.

Police Investigation Underway

Police are continuing their investigation and are examining the statements of the 21 minor complainants along with other available evidence. Authorities are also looking into whether the alleged behavior was limited to the incidents reported by the students or whether there are additional aspects to the case.

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