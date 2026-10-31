21-Year-Old Poses As School Worker, Enters Classroom And Attacks 15-Year-Old Girl And Another Student With Chainsaw In Andhra

It began as an ordinary Friday in Raptadu. Then a man walked into a Class 10 classroom carrying a chainsaw of the kind used to cut trees. Within moments, a lesson turned into a scene of blood and panic.

A Normal School Day Turns Into Terror

On Friday, a man allegedly entered a classroom at the Zilla Parishad High School in the Raptadu mandal headquarters of Anantapur district. He was carrying a tree-cutting chainsaw.

He allegedly attacked a Class 10 girl in front of her classmates. She suffered severe injuries to her face, head and back.

The Classmate Who Tried to Stop Him

Another student saw what was happening and tried to step in. She was injured in the process.

After the attack, the accused fled the school. He left the girl lying in a pool of blood on the classroom floor.

Teachers Race Against Time

Teachers and students alerted the local police at once. They rushed the badly injured girl to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. She is described as critical.

Not a Stranger: The Man Behind the Attack

A preliminary investigation points to someone the girl knew. Police say the accused is a distant relative of the victim and had allegedly been harassing her for some time.

According to the early findings, the girl had warned him to stay away from her and threatened to tell her parents about his advances. Police say he allegedly developed a grudge after that, and attacked her inside the government school.

The Search for the Accused Begins

Police reached the school soon after the incident, registered a case and began an investigation. A search operation has been launched to trace and arrest the accused.

A School Gripped by Fear

The attack has left students, teachers and parents deeply shaken. Fear and panic spread through the school. Parents are now asking how a man carrying a chainsaw reached a classroom, and whether their daughters are safe inside school walls.

CM Naidu: “Hunt Down the Monster”

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and anguish over the attack. He contacted senior district and medical officials to check on the girl’s condition and to ensure she received the best emergency care.

He directed the police to speed up the investigation, trace the accused and begin stringent legal proceedings so that he faces maximum punishment.

In a post on X, Naidu said he was “deeply shaken and enraged” by what he called a “barbaric attack” on a Class 10 student inside her classroom. He said he was personally tracking her recovery and had ordered police to “hunt down the monster responsible.”

What Happens Next?

Three questions remain open:

Will the girl recover? Her condition is the most urgent concern.

Where is the accused? The search continues, and his arrest is the next big development.

What changes in schools? Authorities may face pressure to review how outsiders get into school premises.

For now, a classroom in Raptadu stands shaken, a student is fighting for recovery, and the police search goes on.

Also Read: Women’s Eggs Collected In Hostel Racket in Hyderabad; Police Send Samples For TestingWomen’s Eggs Collected In Hostel Racket in Hyderabad; Police Send Samples For Testing