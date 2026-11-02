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Home > Regionals News > 21-Year-Old Woman And 3 Men In Latur Flat; Police Send Decoy Customer, Bust Flesh Trade Racket; 2 Arrested

21-Year-Old Woman And 3 Men In Latur Flat; Police Send Decoy Customer, Bust Flesh Trade Racket; 2 Arrested

Police rescued a 21-year-old woman and arrested two people after using a decoy customer to bust an alleged flesh trade racket in Latur. A third suspect escaped.

21-Year-Old Woman And 3 Men In Latur Flat; Police Send Decoy Customer, Bust Flesh Trade Racket; 2 Arrested
21-Year-Old Woman And 3 Men In Latur Flat; Police Send Decoy Customer, Bust Flesh Trade Racket; 2 Arrested

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 14:23 IST

An alert regarding some suspicious activity within the confines of a flat in Latur district of Maharashtra helped police zero in on a suspected flesh trading racket. However, rather than barging into the place, the cops chose to confirm what was taking place inside first.

That was followed by a carefully planned operation using a fake customer, a raid by the police and rescue of a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly part of the racket.

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Decoy Customer Sent To Verify Suspicion

The operation took place in the Mauli Nagar area of Latur, where police had received information that prostitution was allegedly being carried out from a residential flat.

To establish whether the information was genuine, police sent a person posing as a customer to the flat on Friday. The decoy was tasked with checking whether the suspected activity was actually taking place.

After receiving confirmation, police moved in and raided the premises.

Two Arrested, One Suspect Escapes

During the raid, officers arrested two people identified as Javed Yusuf Syed and Jayshree Ram Tarote. However, a third person allegedly involved in the racket managed to escape before police could apprehend him.

The police also rescued a 21-year-old woman from the flat. She is a resident of Nagpur.

According to the police, the woman told investigators that she had been forced into prostitution. She further claimed that money collected from customers was shared between the two arrested accused and some other people.

Police Probe Wider Network

It has created some doubts regarding the way this whole operation was conducted and the number of people involved in this process.

A case has been filed at Shivajinagar Police Station in Latur under certain sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Now police is conducting an investigation into this entire network of alleged offenders. The efforts are also on for tracing the third accused who had managed to escape from the police during the raid.

The two arrested accused remain central to the investigation, while further details are expected to emerge as the police probe progresses.

Also Read: House Arrest’ At Trump Towers? Gurugram Resident Claims Builder Disabled Lift Access To His 36th-Floor Home

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21-Year-Old Woman And 3 Men In Latur Flat; Police Send Decoy Customer, Bust Flesh Trade Racket; 2 Arrested
Tags: crime newslaturlatur racketregional news

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21-Year-Old Woman And 3 Men In Latur Flat; Police Send Decoy Customer, Bust Flesh Trade Racket; 2 Arrested

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21-Year-Old Woman And 3 Men In Latur Flat; Police Send Decoy Customer, Bust Flesh Trade Racket; 2 Arrested
21-Year-Old Woman And 3 Men In Latur Flat; Police Send Decoy Customer, Bust Flesh Trade Racket; 2 Arrested
21-Year-Old Woman And 3 Men In Latur Flat; Police Send Decoy Customer, Bust Flesh Trade Racket; 2 Arrested
21-Year-Old Woman And 3 Men In Latur Flat; Police Send Decoy Customer, Bust Flesh Trade Racket; 2 Arrested
21-Year-Old Woman And 3 Men In Latur Flat; Police Send Decoy Customer, Bust Flesh Trade Racket; 2 Arrested

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