A shocking case of alleged infanticide has emerged from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district, where a 21-year-old woman and her 32-year-old lover were arrested for allegedly strangling their newborn baby girl hours after her birth.

The accused reportedly abandoned the infant’s body in a pit in Anguthala village of Dehgam subdivision. According to police, the alleged crime was committed over fears of social disgrace.

Woman Delivers Baby Away From Home

The accused woman has been identified as Kalpana Solanki. She was living separately from her husband for over a year. While living separately, she got pregnant through her relationship with Kalji Solanki, her 32-year-old lover.

Investigators said Kalpana went into labour on the night of November 14. She then went to a nearby grazing area on the pretext of answering nature’s call. There, she delivered a baby girl and handed the newborn to her alleged lover, Kalji.

Newborn Allegedly Strangled And Abandoned In Pit

According to investigators, Kalji allegedly strangled the newborn and left her body inside a pit. The couple reportedly committed the crime “out of fear of social disgrace”.

The infant was later discovered by some local residents. They immediately took the baby girl to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital for medical treatment. However, the newborn could not survive and died during treatment.

Post-Mortem Confirms Strangulation, Two Arrested

According to the police, the post-mortem report confirmed that the baby lost his life due to strangulation. Soon after the report came, Dehgam police arrested both Kalpana and Kalji. A murder case has been registered against them, along with charges which are related to abandoning a child. However, the investigation is still ongoing to establish more details about the incident.