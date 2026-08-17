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Home > Regionals News > 21-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Hyderabad Over Marriage Dispute, Body Found Stuffed In Gunny Bag

21-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Hyderabad Over Marriage Dispute, Body Found Stuffed In Gunny Bag

Hyderabad police probe a woman’s alleged murder over a marriage dispute and a constable’s death as his family alleges he was killed.

Hyderabad Woman Killed Over Marriage Dispute (Image: X)
Hyderabad Woman Killed Over Marriage Dispute (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 14:46 IST

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend after a dispute over marriage in Hyderabad’s Balapur area, while in a separate case, the family of a police constable found dead inside an ACP office in LB Nagar alleged that he was killed by senior officials and his death was made to look like suicide. The two incidents have raised separate investigations in Hyderabad. The woman, identified as Rehana, a native of Bihar, was allegedly killed with a knife and her body was stuffed into a gunny bag before the accused, Ahmed Salam, also 21, fled. In the other case, constable Sai Kumar was found dead on August 12, with police registering a case and beginning an investigation.

Police receive Dial 100 call over body in gunny bag

The Balapur Police said the woman’s body was discovered in the early hours of Monday after they received an emergency call. A police official said, “Today, in the early morning hours around 5 AM, we received a ‘Dial 100’ call reporting a dead body in a gunny bag in a bedroom. Our officials reached the spot. The deceased has been identified as Rehana, 21, from Bihar. The accused is Ahmed Salam, also 21.”

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Preliminary investigation showed that Rehana and Salam were in a relationship, but a dispute had developed over their future. Police said Rehana was allegedly pressuring Salam to marry her. The accused allegedly killed her with a knife, placed her body inside a gunny bag and absconded. “They were in a relationship, and she was pressuring him to marry her. He allegedly killed her with a knife, put her body in a gunny bag, and absconded. We are searching for him,” the official said.

Accused boyfriend absconding after alleged killing

Police have registered a case against Salam and launched a search to trace him. The woman’s body has been sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the alleged killing is underway.

The case is one of two separate incidents under investigation in Hyderabad. In LB Nagar, a police constable was found dead inside the ACP office on August 12. While police have registered a case, the constable’s family has alleged that he was killed by senior police officials and that the death was being projected as a suicide.

Hyderabad constable death: Family alleges murder inside ACP office

An LB Nagar Police official confirmed that the deceased was Sai Kumar. “The deceased Sai Kumar was found dead in an ACP office in LB Nagar. We registered a case and are currently investigating the matter,” the official said.

Sai Kumar’s relatives protested at the ACP office following his death and allegedly vandalised property inside the premises. They demanded a thorough probe by the Telangana government into the circumstances surrounding his death. His family has alleged that senior officials were responsible for his death.

Mother alleges week-long torture

Sai Kumar’s mother alleged that her son had been “tortured” by senior officials for the past week and had informed the family about it. She questioned the suicide theory and alleged that there were signs indicating he had been killed.

“They killed him and made it look like a suicide by hanging; my entire family know about the matter. There were blood drops on him; if he committed suicide, where did the blood come from? They did not show us my son after his death, and if he committed suicide, how could they shift his body without informing us? My son was killed by police officials. We are seeking justice from the media, and we are farmers,” she alleged.

Police have said the constable’s death is being investigated, while the Balapur Police are searching for Ahmed Salam in connection with Rehana’s alleged murder. The woman’s post-mortem examination and the ongoing probes are expected to provide further details in both Hyderabad cases.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: IPS Officer’s 85-Year-Old Mother Found Murdered In UP Home, Gold Jewellery Missing    

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21-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Hyderabad Over Marriage Dispute, Body Found Stuffed In Gunny Bag
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