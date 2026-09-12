22 Children, One Toilet, No Classroom: Viral Video Exposes Shocking State of MP Government School

A disturbing picture of India’s rural education system has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh, where 22 children were found studying inside a newly built girls’ toilet, simply because there was nowhere else for them to sit.

Photo Went Viral, Authorities Flocked To The Location

The incident occurred in the government primary school in Tana village, which is located in the Kukshi assembly constituency within Dhar district. As soon as pictures of children sitting inside toilets went viral on social networking sites, the education department acted swiftly. Block Education Officer Hiralal Nigwal and BRC Vijay Kumar Shukla came to the village to examine the situation themselves and made a panchnama on the spot, stating that a comprehensive report would be sent to the higher authorities.

A Demolished School Building

The entire issue dates back to two years ago when the authorities decided to demolish the existing school building, claiming that it was not safe for children. According to the authorities, an engineer from the BRC had checked the building and found it in a dilapidated condition, hence the demolition order was issued and told the village Sarpanch and Secretary. However, even after such a warning, nothing was done to provide the children with an appropriate school building.

Temple Classes And A Toilet Used As Last Resort

With no functional building, children have been attending classes inside the Bhilat Dev Temple. The incident took place when on that particular day the officials claimed that intense sun rays falling in the temple were making it hard for seven or eight kids to endure their classes and thus were allowed to use the recently built toilet next door, which was not being used by anyone. As per villager Radheshyam Mujalda, this toilet was constructed around six months ago but has not been used for its purpose and that is why it was available for the kids to sit in.

New Building Still Under Construction

BRC Vijay Kumar Shukla confirmed that a new primary school building is currently being constructed in the village, though work remains incomplete. Until it is ready, arrangements have been made to run classes at a location offered by villager Jitendra Mandal, with his consent. Officials also noted that children recalled a jeep arriving with two men who took photographs before leaving, details now part of the ongoing inquiry.

For now, the children continue attending classes at the temple and the borrowed premises, while the village waits for construction of its new school to finally reach completion.

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