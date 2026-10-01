22 Lives Lost While A Rs 2.40 Crore Pipeline File Sat On ‘Discuss’ For 72 Days: What Indore Water Deaths Investigation Found

A proposal for a new pipeline in Indore’s Bhagirathpura remained stuck for 72 days after Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia wrote just one word, “Discuss”, on the file, according to an investigation report submitted to the High Court into the deaths of 22 people after they drank contaminated water. The Rs 2.40-crore proposal was marked on October 15, 2025, but the next discussion took place only on December 18. The file moved again on December 26, the tender was opened on December 29 and work finally began on January 13, 2026. The report said the delay contributed to the failure to complete the work in time.

Reportedly, the findings also showed how badly contaminated the water had become in Indore. The Pollution Control Board found that 50 of 52 borewells in Bhagirathpura were completely contaminated and contained dangerous bacteria such as E. coli. The Municipal Corporation’s own investigation found 54 of 73 water samples contaminated.

Indore pipelines allowed sewage to mix with drinking water

The report found that drinking-water and sewer pipelines in Bhagirathpura intersected at several places. In some locations, sewer lines ran above drinking-water pipelines. Leaks in the network allowed dirty sewage water to enter the supply reaching people’s homes, while residents repeatedly complained about damaged pipelines, foul-smelling water and black water.

The official response was also delayed. A previous Rs 2.25-crore pipeline project in Indore was supposed to be completed by May 14, 2024, but was completed only in January 2026, a delay of 20 months. The report also pointed to repeated tender cancellations during the process.

Indore engineer admitted receiving complaints but said responsibility was unclear

Reportedly, Assistant Engineer Saroj Kumar Prajapati, who was posted in the area, told investigators that he had been receiving continuous complaints from residents about damaged pipelines, smelly water and black water. When asked whether he had informed his superiors, he said he was confused about whether the matter was his responsibility or that of the Drainage Department.

The committee treated this as serious negligence and held Prajapati responsible for the incident. Senior Water Supply Engineer Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava was also found guilty of shirking his responsibilities.

Indore probe struggled to trace old pipeline records and missing government files

Reports say that the committee also tried to establish who had laid the dangerous water and sewer pipelines and who had approved their maps between 1990 and 1995 and between 1999 and 2004. But important maps, blueprints and government files were missing from the Municipal Corporation and Indore Development Authority.

The development authority claimed the old records had been destroyed in 2010 but could not provide evidence of this. The committee called for a separate investigation into the possible deliberate concealment or disappearance of the files.

Indore report clears Dilip Kumar Yadav and Pushyamitra Bhargava of personal negligence

Reportedly, the report did not hold then Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav responsible for the tender delay or contaminated-water incident, saying there was no direct negligence on his part.

It also examined an old proposal that had reportedly remained pending for 66 days with Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. However, the committee found no evidence that the file had continuously remained with him and said personal negligence could therefore not be established against Bhargava.

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