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Home > Regionals News > 22 Seconds, 5 Bullets, 3 Deaths: Ex-Merchant Navy Officer’s 4,000-Sq-Ft House Demolished In Lucknow Triple Murder Case – What Happens Next?

22 Seconds, 5 Bullets, 3 Deaths: Ex-Merchant Navy Officer’s 4,000-Sq-Ft House Demolished In Lucknow Triple Murder Case – What Happens Next?

The authorities demolished the 4,000-square-foot house of accused Rishabh Shukla, a former Merchant Navy navigation officer.

Shukla is accused of shooting three people dead following an alleged parking dispute in Saadatganj. (Source:UNI)
Shukla is accused of shooting three people dead following an alleged parking dispute in Saadatganj. (Source:UNI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 20:09 IST

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), along with police personnel, carried out a demolition drive at the house of Rishabh Shukla, an accused in the October 26 triple murder case, in the Saadatganj area of Lucknow on Thursday. The nearly 4,000-square-foot property was demolished amid heavy police deployment and the presence of senior administrative officials. LDA Additional Secretary Gyanendra Verma and several senior officials were present at the site as the demolition operation was carried out under strict administrative supervision. Police and electricity department personnel were also deployed to ensure security and facilitate the operation. The action comes weeks after three members of a family were shot dead following a dispute over parking a car on a vacant plot in the locality.

Three Family Members Shot Dead Over Parking Dispute

According to police, the incident took place at around 10.30 am on October 26 in Lucknow’s Saadatganj area. The confrontation reportedly began after an argument between two groups over parking a vehicle on a vacant plot. During the altercation, Rishabh Shukla, 30, allegedly opened fire on the three men. The victims were identified as Shivaji Tiwari, 62, Shivendra Tiwari, 55, and Suyash Tiwari, 30. All three were rushed to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre for treatment, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

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Video Shows Accused Firing Five Rounds In 22 Seconds

A video that surfaced on October 29 purportedly showed the alleged shooter opening fire five times within approximately 22 seconds during the confrontation. The footage brought further attention to the brutal incident and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Accused Previously Worked In Merchant Navy

According to police, Shukla had previously worked as a navigation officer in the merchant navy. The demolition drive at his residence marks a major administrative action following the triple murder case. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Woman Stands In Front Of Lover’s Moving Truck After He Ignores Her Calls, Refuses Marriage; She Blocks His Vehicle For 500 Metres In UP’s Bilhaur

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22 Seconds, 5 Bullets, 3 Deaths: Ex-Merchant Navy Officer’s 4,000-Sq-Ft House Demolished In Lucknow Triple Murder Case – What Happens Next?
Tags: 000 sq ft house demolished4ex Merchant Navy officerhome-hero-pos-5Lucknow bulldozer actionLucknow murder newsLucknow triple murder caseparking dispute murderRishabh ShuklaRishabh Shukla house demolishedSaadatganj Triple Murder

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22 Seconds, 5 Bullets, 3 Deaths: Ex-Merchant Navy Officer’s 4,000-Sq-Ft House Demolished In Lucknow Triple Murder Case – What Happens Next?

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22 Seconds, 5 Bullets, 3 Deaths: Ex-Merchant Navy Officer’s 4,000-Sq-Ft House Demolished In Lucknow Triple Murder Case – What Happens Next?

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22 Seconds, 5 Bullets, 3 Deaths: Ex-Merchant Navy Officer’s 4,000-Sq-Ft House Demolished In Lucknow Triple Murder Case – What Happens Next?
22 Seconds, 5 Bullets, 3 Deaths: Ex-Merchant Navy Officer’s 4,000-Sq-Ft House Demolished In Lucknow Triple Murder Case – What Happens Next?
22 Seconds, 5 Bullets, 3 Deaths: Ex-Merchant Navy Officer’s 4,000-Sq-Ft House Demolished In Lucknow Triple Murder Case – What Happens Next?
22 Seconds, 5 Bullets, 3 Deaths: Ex-Merchant Navy Officer’s 4,000-Sq-Ft House Demolished In Lucknow Triple Murder Case – What Happens Next?
22 Seconds, 5 Bullets, 3 Deaths: Ex-Merchant Navy Officer’s 4,000-Sq-Ft House Demolished In Lucknow Triple Murder Case – What Happens Next?

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