22 Seconds, 5 Bullets, 3 Deaths: Ex-Merchant Navy Officer’s 4,000-Sq-Ft House Demolished In Lucknow Triple Murder Case – What Happens Next?

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), along with police personnel, carried out a demolition drive at the house of Rishabh Shukla, an accused in the October 26 triple murder case, in the Saadatganj area of Lucknow on Thursday. The nearly 4,000-square-foot property was demolished amid heavy police deployment and the presence of senior administrative officials. LDA Additional Secretary Gyanendra Verma and several senior officials were present at the site as the demolition operation was carried out under strict administrative supervision. Police and electricity department personnel were also deployed to ensure security and facilitate the operation. The action comes weeks after three members of a family were shot dead following a dispute over parking a car on a vacant plot in the locality.

Three Family Members Shot Dead Over Parking Dispute

According to police, the incident took place at around 10.30 am on October 26 in Lucknow’s Saadatganj area. The confrontation reportedly began after an argument between two groups over parking a vehicle on a vacant plot. During the altercation, Rishabh Shukla, 30, allegedly opened fire on the three men. The victims were identified as Shivaji Tiwari, 62, Shivendra Tiwari, 55, and Suyash Tiwari, 30. All three were rushed to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre for treatment, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Lucknow, UP: An LDA bulldozer has been deployed at the residence of Rishabh Shukla, an accused in the triple murder case in the Shadatganj area of Lucknow. The demolition drive has commenced. The action is being carried out in the presence of LDA Additional Secretary Gyanendra Verma. Police and electricity department officials are also present at the site, with a heavy police deployment in place — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2026

Video Shows Accused Firing Five Rounds In 22 Seconds

A video that surfaced on October 29 purportedly showed the alleged shooter opening fire five times within approximately 22 seconds during the confrontation. The footage brought further attention to the brutal incident and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Accused Previously Worked In Merchant Navy

According to police, Shukla had previously worked as a navigation officer in the merchant navy. The demolition drive at his residence marks a major administrative action following the triple murder case. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

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