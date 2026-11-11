22-Year-Old College Student Molests Female Classmate After Spiking Her Drink With Sedatives At Mumbai Party – What Happened?

A 22-year-old college student has been arrested for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting his female classmate during a party at Madh Island in Mumbai’s Malad area. According to police, the accused allegedly mixed a sedative into the woman’s drink, causing her to lose consciousness before sexually assaulting her. The incident came to light after the woman approached Juhu Police Station along with her parents during the first week of November and lodged a complaint. Following her statement, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated an investigation into the alleged assault.

Sedative Allegedly Mixed Into Woman’s Drink

According to the police, students from a Mumbai-based college had organised a party at Madh Island, where the woman and the accused were present. During the gathering, the 22-year-old accused allegedly mixed a sedative into his female classmate’s drink. The woman reportedly lost consciousness after consuming the drink. Police allege that the accused took advantage of her condition and sexually assaulted her. The complaint also states that the woman was molested during the incident. The exact sequence of events and other circumstances surrounding the alleged assault are being investigated by the police.

Woman Approaches Police With Parents

The woman approached Juhu Police Station with her parents in the first week of November and reported the incident. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of law. Police subsequently took action and arrested the 22-year-old student in connection with the case.

Accused Produced Before Andheri Court

After his arrest, the accused was produced before a court in Andheri. Further legal proceedings are expected to follow as the investigation continues. Police are examining the circumstances of the party and the allegations made by the complainant. Further details about the investigation and the evidence collected have not been made public. The allegations are subject to investigation and judicial proceedings. The accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty before a court of law.

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