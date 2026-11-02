22-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Kills Father After He Scolded Her, Snatched Her Phone and Threw It on the Floor, Here’s What Happened

A domestic argument over a mobile phone ended in a shocking murder in Gujarat’s Surat. A 22-year-old woman, identified as Kajal alias Vikram, allegedly attacked her father with kitchen utensils and a knife after he threw her phone on the floor. The incident took place around 10.30 pm on October 31 at Kosad Awas H-5, under the Amroli police station limits. The victim, identified as Rameshsinh Kailashsinh Rajput, was at home with his wife, Manjuben, and his younger daughter when the argument broke out.

According to the initial information, the disagreement started over household responsibilities. Rameshsinh reportedly reprimanded Kajal over domestic work and snatched her mobile phone before throwing it on the floor.

The incident reportedly angered Kajal. She allegedly picked up a pressure cooker lid and struck her father repeatedly on the head. She then attacked him with a kitchen knife, stabbing him in the abdomen.

Father Collapses While Trying to Escape

Despite suffering serious injuries, Rameshsinh reportedly managed to move outside the house. However, he collapsed a short distance away after losing a significant amount of blood.

The family immediately contacted the 108 ambulance service. Medical staff reached the spot and examined him, but he had already died from his injuries. His wife, Manjuben, later approached the Amroli police station and filed a murder complaint against her daughter.

Surat Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Daughter

Following the complaint, Amroli police registered a murder case and arrested Kajal. She has been sent to judicial custody. Surat Police ACP Parth Chovatia confirmed that the incident took place within the Amroli police station area on October 31.

According to the ACP, the argument started after the father reprimanded his daughter over household work. During the confrontation, Kajal allegedly first attacked him with a non-stick pan before using a kitchen knife. The injured man was taken for medical treatment, but doctors declared him dead.

Police Investigate What Led to the Fatal Attack

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and trying to establish the exact sequence of events inside the house. The incident has shocked residents of Surat’s Kosad Awas area. What reportedly began as a domestic disagreement over household responsibilities and a mobile phone ended with a father losing his life and his daughter facing murder charges.