LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 22-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Kills Father After He Scolded Her, Snatched Her Phone and Threw It on the Floor, Here’s What Happened

22-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Kills Father After He Scolded Her, Snatched Her Phone and Threw It on the Floor, Here’s What Happened

A minor argument over household work and a mobile phone took a horrifying turn in Surat. A 22-year-old woman allegedly attacked her father with kitchen utensils and a knife after he threw her phone on the floor. She has been arrested.

Representative Image (Photo: Unsplash)
Representative Image (Photo: Unsplash)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 18:58 IST

A domestic argument over a mobile phone ended in a shocking murder in Gujarat’s Surat. A 22-year-old woman, identified as Kajal alias Vikram, allegedly attacked her father with kitchen utensils and a knife after he threw her phone on the floor. The incident took place around 10.30 pm on October 31 at Kosad Awas H-5, under the Amroli police station limits. The victim, identified as Rameshsinh Kailashsinh Rajput, was at home with his wife, Manjuben, and his younger daughter when the argument broke out.

According to the initial information, the disagreement started over household responsibilities. Rameshsinh reportedly reprimanded Kajal over domestic work and snatched her mobile phone before throwing it on the floor.

You Might Be Interested In

The incident reportedly angered Kajal. She allegedly picked up a pressure cooker lid and struck her father repeatedly on the head. She then attacked him with a kitchen knife, stabbing him in the abdomen.

Father Collapses While Trying to Escape

Despite suffering serious injuries, Rameshsinh reportedly managed to move outside the house. However, he collapsed a short distance away after losing a significant amount of blood.

The family immediately contacted the 108 ambulance service. Medical staff reached the spot and examined him, but he had already died from his injuries. His wife, Manjuben, later approached the Amroli police station and filed a murder complaint against her daughter.

Surat Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Daughter

Following the complaint, Amroli police registered a murder case and arrested Kajal. She has been sent to judicial custody. Surat Police ACP Parth Chovatia confirmed that the incident took place within the Amroli police station area on October 31.

According to the ACP, the argument started after the father reprimanded his daughter over household work. During the confrontation, Kajal allegedly first attacked him with a non-stick pan before using a kitchen knife. The injured man was taken for medical treatment, but doctors declared him dead.

Police Investigate What Led to the Fatal Attack

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and trying to establish the exact sequence of events inside the house. The incident has shocked residents of Surat’s Kosad Awas area. What reportedly began as a domestic disagreement over household responsibilities and a mobile phone ended with a father losing his life and his daughter facing murder charges.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

22-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Kills Father After He Scolded Her, Snatched Her Phone and Threw It on the Floor, Here’s What Happened
Tags: Amroli Policecrime newsFather DaughterGujarat crimehome-hero-pos-7Mobile Phone RowMurder caseShocking IncidentSurat news

RELATED News

16-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing, Body Found Next Day On Railway Tracks In Assam; What Led To Her Mysterious Death?

Watch Video: ‘Neeche Aaya To Maroge…’ Drunk Man Climbs 50-Foot Mobile Tower In UP’s Hardoi, Mother Filed 7 Complaints Against Him- What Went Wrong?

Groom Calls Off Wedding At Last Moment After Bride’s Lover Threatens To Shoot Him; Baraat Returns Without Bride In UP’s Amroha – What Happened?

30-Year-Old Woman Was Found Dead at Home With Marks on Her Body, Then Her Mother Filed Complaint Against Her Husband

100-Year-Old Woman Dies In Hathras, Daughters And Relatives Mourn, Final Rites Begin; Then She Comes Back To Life An Hour Later – What Happened Next?

LATEST NEWS

Free Lunch Jokes Go Viral as 60,000 Workers Weigh Exit Offers Amid Microsoft AI Layoffs

FII Outflows from India: ArunaGiri N, Founder & CEO, TrustLine Holdings, Sees Potential for a Foreign Investor Comeback

22-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Kills Father After He Scolded Her, Snatched Her Phone and Threw It on the Floor, Here’s What Happened

Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat

Artemis Foundation Strengthens Women’s Self-Reliance with Six-Month Tailoring and Stitching Programme

India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Tilak Varma To Lead, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Named

Nandan Denim Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 11.47 Crore, Putting Textile Stock in Focus

Mohammad Amir Eyes IPL 2027 Auction After UK Citizenship, Could Enter As Domestic Player

RGIPT Inaugurates KALTARANG 2026, Celebrating Creativity, Culture and the Spirit of Youth

Korea Open 2026 Prize Money: Check India Squad, Full Schedule, First-Round Draws, Match Timings And Where To Watch Live In India

22-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Kills Father After He Scolded Her, Snatched Her Phone and Threw It on the Floor, Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

22-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Kills Father After He Scolded Her, Snatched Her Phone and Threw It on the Floor, Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

22-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Kills Father After He Scolded Her, Snatched Her Phone and Threw It on the Floor, Here’s What Happened
22-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Kills Father After He Scolded Her, Snatched Her Phone and Threw It on the Floor, Here’s What Happened
22-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Kills Father After He Scolded Her, Snatched Her Phone and Threw It on the Floor, Here’s What Happened
22-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Kills Father After He Scolded Her, Snatched Her Phone and Threw It on the Floor, Here’s What Happened
22-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Kills Father After He Scolded Her, Snatched Her Phone and Threw It on the Floor, Here’s What Happened

QUICK LINKS