22-Year-Old Daughter Kills Father, He Threw Her Phone On Floor; She Attacks With Pressure Cooker Lid, Then Stabs Him – Horrifying Details

A domestic argument over a mobile phone and household chores ended in murder in Gujarat’s Surat, where a 22-year-old woman allegedly beat her father with a pressure cooker lid and stabbed him with a kitchen knife after he threw her phone on the floor. The accused, identified as Kajal alias Vikram, was arrested by Amroli police following a murder complaint filed by her mother. The victim, Rameshsinh Kailashsinh Rajput, died from his injuries after collapsing outside his house in the Kosad Awas area. Kajal is currently in judicial custody.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on October 31 at Kosad Awas H-5, under the Amroli police station limits. Rameshsinh was at home with his wife, Manjuben, and their youngest daughter when an argument broke out between him and Kajal over a domestic matter.

How a mobile phone dispute turned deadly in Surat

According to reports, the disagreement began after Rameshsinh reprimanded Kajal over household work. During the argument, he allegedly snatched her mobile phone and threw it on the floor.

Angered by his action, Kajal allegedly picked up a pressure cooker lid and repeatedly struck her father’s head. She then attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in the abdomen and leaving him seriously injured and bleeding.

Father collapses outside house after attack in Surat

Reports say that despite his injuries, Rameshsinh managed to make his way towards the outside platform of the house. However, he collapsed a short distance away and later died.

The family called the 108 ambulance service after the attack. Medical staff reached the spot and examined Rameshsinh, but he had already succumbed to his injuries. His wife, Manjuben, subsequently approached Amroli police station and lodged a murder complaint against her daughter.

What Surat Police said about the murder case

Reportedly, Surat Police ACP Parth Chovatia confirmed that the incident took place on October 31 in the Kosad Awas H-5 area. According to the ACP, the argument started after the father reprimanded his daughter over household work.

Chovatia said Kajal allegedly lost her temper and first attacked her father with a non-stick pan before assaulting him with a kitchen knife. He added that Rameshsinh was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

Kajal arrested, investigation underway in Surat

Acting on Manjuben’s complaint, Amroli police registered a murder case and arrested Kajal. She has been sent to judicial custody.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal argument and reconstructing the sequence of events inside the house. The incident has shocked residents of Kosad Awas, where a domestic disagreement ended with a father losing his life and his daughter facing murder charges.

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