22-Year-Old Gauhati University Student Dies at Homestay: What Happened Before She Was Found Unconscious?

The body of a 22-year-old student of Gauhati University was found unconscious near Azara in Guwahati, Assam. She was subsequently declared brought dead at a hospital. The identity of the deceased is Nimisha Thakuria, a Sociology student who resided in Dharapur locality. Police have arrested a youth named Ashik Ali in connection with the incident. Investigators are now attempting to determine what occurred before Nimisha was found unconscious.

Nimisha Rushed To Hospital In Early Hours

As per police, three youths took Nimisha to Azara Primary Health Centre in the early hours of Saturday. Nimisha was later admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but she was declared brought dead by the doctors. Bolin Deori, DCP (West), said the accused was taken into police custody.

“At GMCH doctors declared her brought dead. We caught the accused person, and he is now under police custody, and investigation is underway.”

Police are also examining the explanation given by Ashik Ali about how Nimisha died.

Police Find Injury Marks On Student’s Body

A key part of the investigation is the presence of injury marks on Nimisha’s body. According to police, Ashik claimed that Nimisha had hanged herself from a ceiling fan.

“According to Ashik Ali, she hanged herself in a ceiling fan and we will investigate whether it is true or false,” Bolin Deori said.

Police have not confirmed this account. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding her death and the events that took place at the homestay.

Students And Locals Stage Protest

According to reports, Nimisha accompanied a male friend during her visit to the homestay. Also, it was reported that Nimisha had an affair with the man. There are a number of aspects relating to her stay that have not been officially confirmed by the police. After the event, protesters organised demonstrations in Dharapur and among the students.

The investigation of police includes the activities of Nimisha, the individuals who were with her and the activities that occurred before Nimisha’s death of Nimisha.