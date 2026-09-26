LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 22-Year-Old Gauhati University Student Dies at Homestay: What Happened Before She Was Found Unconscious?

22-Year-Old Gauhati University Student Dies at Homestay: What Happened Before She Was Found Unconscious?

A 22-year-old Gauhati University student was found unconscious at a Guwahati homestay and later declared dead. Police have detained a youth as injury marks were found on her body.

22-Year-Old Gauhati University Student Dies at Homestay: What Happened Before She Was Found Unconscious?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 21:51 IST

The body of a 22-year-old student of Gauhati University was found unconscious near Azara in Guwahati, Assam. She was subsequently declared brought dead at a hospital. The identity of the deceased is Nimisha Thakuria, a Sociology student who resided in Dharapur locality. Police have arrested a youth named Ashik Ali in connection with the incident. Investigators are now attempting to determine what occurred before Nimisha was found unconscious.

Nimisha Rushed To Hospital In Early Hours

As per police, three youths took Nimisha to Azara Primary Health Centre in the early hours of Saturday. Nimisha was later admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but she was declared brought dead by the doctors. Bolin Deori, DCP (West), said the accused was taken into police custody.

You Might Be Interested In

“At GMCH doctors declared her brought dead. We caught the accused person, and he is now under police custody, and investigation is underway.”

Police are also examining the explanation given by Ashik Ali about how Nimisha died.

Police Find Injury Marks On Student’s Body

A key part of the investigation is the presence of injury marks on Nimisha’s body. According to police, Ashik claimed that Nimisha had hanged herself from a ceiling fan.

“According to Ashik Ali, she hanged herself in a ceiling fan and we will investigate whether it is true or false,” Bolin Deori said.

Police have not confirmed this account. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding her death and the events that took place at the homestay.

Students And Locals Stage Protest

According to reports, Nimisha accompanied a male friend during her visit to the homestay. Also, it was reported that Nimisha had an affair with the man. There are a number of aspects relating to her stay that have not been officially confirmed by the police. After the event, protesters organised demonstrations in Dharapur and among the students.

The investigation of police includes the activities of Nimisha, the individuals who were with her and the activities that occurred before Nimisha’s death of Nimisha.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

22-Year-Old Gauhati University Student Dies at Homestay: What Happened Before She Was Found Unconscious?
Tags: assam

RELATED News

70-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped After Stopping 2 Men From Drinking Near Home, Later Found Murdered in UP

Kanyakumari YouTuber Flaunted Gold and Cash Online, Then 944 Grams Vanished From His Home: Coincidence?

4 Youths Went for Dinner, But Got Gunshots Instead! 10-15 Rounds Fired at Jamshedpur’s Bindal Mall

Husband Killed Wife, Dumped Body in Vacant Plot, But One Clothing Tag Exposed Bengaluru Murder Mystery

Ghost In Punjab’s University? Students Take To Streets After Viral Video, Screams Reportedly Heard In Girls’ Hostel

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 27: Anahat Singh in Squash Final; Tejaswin Shankar in Action | Schedule, Medal Events And Live Streaming

Judiciary Remains Committed to Protect Fundamental Right to Peaceful Protest: CJI Surya Kant

CM Bhagwant Mann Calls Meeting of 7-Member Coordination Committee on ‘Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026’

22-Year-Old Gauhati University Student Dies at Homestay: What Happened Before She Was Found Unconscious?

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Breaks into Top 10 After Double Kabaddi Gold | Sawan Barwal Wins Historic Silver — Check Full Standings

Even a Flying Brick Failed to Stop Ranveer-Deepika’s Lip-Lock: What Happened on the Ram-Leela Set That Left Bhansali Surprised?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Will Virat Kohli Create History by Becoming Fastest to 15K ODI Runs?

Parul University Marks World Peace Day with ‘Choose Your Response’ Initiative, Engaging 5,000 Students in Conscious Decision-Making

George Russell Wins Azerbaijan GP 2026! Mercedes Star Beats Max Verstappen in Thrilling F1 Baku Race

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Inaugurate Boiler India 2026

22-Year-Old Gauhati University Student Dies at Homestay: What Happened Before She Was Found Unconscious?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

22-Year-Old Gauhati University Student Dies at Homestay: What Happened Before She Was Found Unconscious?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

22-Year-Old Gauhati University Student Dies at Homestay: What Happened Before She Was Found Unconscious?
22-Year-Old Gauhati University Student Dies at Homestay: What Happened Before She Was Found Unconscious?
22-Year-Old Gauhati University Student Dies at Homestay: What Happened Before She Was Found Unconscious?
22-Year-Old Gauhati University Student Dies at Homestay: What Happened Before She Was Found Unconscious?
22-Year-Old Gauhati University Student Dies at Homestay: What Happened Before She Was Found Unconscious?

QUICK LINKS