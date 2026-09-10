22-Year-Old Hindu Man, 19-Year-Old Muslim Girlfriend Found Hanging In Lucknow Hotel, What Their Last Note Said After Family Opposition

A 22-year-old Hindu man and his 19-year-old Muslim girlfriend were found dead inside a hotel room in Lucknow after their families allegedly opposed their relationship. The couple, identified as Amit Kumar and Nargis alias Pooja, had reportedly fled Hardoi and been staying at the Red Building Guest House in Chinhat for 18 days. On Wednesday, hotel staff found both of them hanging from the same noose after they did not respond to repeated knocks.

The couple had not stepped out of their room throughout the day. Around 8 pm, hotel employee Rakesh Yadav knocked on the door but got no response. He then looked through the window and saw the two hanging. Police were informed, following which Inspector Dhananjay Singh reached the guest house with a team. The room was opened using a second key and the bodies were taken down.

Lucknow police find marriage certificate and suicide note

Police found a dupatta tied to the hook of the fan and a noose inside the room. A cloth bag, keypad mobile phone, charger and other daily-use items were also recovered. Among the documents was a marriage certificate from an Arya Samaj temple, naming the woman as Nargis alias Pooja and the man as Amit Kumar.

A suicide note was also recovered. It read, “We are committing suicide of our own free will. We request that our families not be harassed after our deaths.” Both had signed the note. Their addresses were also mentioned, helping police contact their families and the Hardoi police.

Lucknow case linked to August 23 kidnapping complaint

Police identified Amit as a resident of Harpalpur in Hardoi and Nargis as a resident of Palia. Initial investigation found that both families were against their relationship, after which the couple left Hardoi for Lucknow.

According to the statement given by the father of the girl, named Usman, to Harpalpur police station, he filed an abduction case on August 23rd. “At 3 a.m. on August 21st, his daughter Nargis was at home. Amit Kumar visited his house and abducted her with him. He searched here and there for his daughter but could not find her.”

Lucknow hotel staff alert police after room stays shut

After the couple’s bodies were found, hotel staff informed their families. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths and have also contacted the Hardoi police in connection with the earlier kidnapping complaint. The couple had remained inside the hotel room for 18 days before the incident came to light.

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