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Home > Regionals News > 22-Year-Old Maruti Showroom Worker Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Lal Bagh; What Led To Rahul’s Killing?

22-Year-Old Maruti Showroom Worker Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Lal Bagh; What Led To Rahul’s Killing?

His uncle has shared details of what he heard about the attack, while police are examining CCTV footage to identify those responsible.

A 22-year-old Maruti showroom employee, Rahul, was stabbed to death with a knife in Delhi's Lal Bagh area. (Source:IANS)
A 22-year-old Maruti showroom employee, Rahul, was stabbed to death with a knife in Delhi's Lal Bagh area. (Source:IANS)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 21:04 IST

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Lal Bagh area, triggering concern among local residents. The victim, identified as Rahul, was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital after the attack, where doctors declared him dead. Rahul, a resident of Azadpur village, worked at a Maruti showroom. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved in the killing.

22-Year-Old Stabbed In Lal Bagh

The incident took place in the Lal Bagh area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Adarsh Nagar police station. According to the available details, Rahul was attacked and stabbed by some people in the locality. Following the incident, he was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The news of his death has left his family members devastated. Rahul was reportedly employed at a Maruti showroom and lived in Azadpur village.

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Police Examine CCTV Footage

Following the incident, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder. Investigators are currently examining CCTV footage from the area in an attempt to identify the attackers and establish the sequence of events leading to the stabbing. Further details about the motive behind the attack and the identities of those involved are yet to emerge.

Victim’s Uncle Recounts Family’s Ordeal

Rahul’s uncle, Raju, said the family was still trying to understand exactly what had happened. Speaking about the incident, he said, “I do not have the full details of the incident myself. My niece came to me and said that her brother had been stabbed by some people in the Lal Bagh area…” The family is awaiting further information as police continue their investigation. Authorities are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack through CCTV footage and other evidence.
Also Read: Watch Video: Himachal’s Bizarre Diwali Ritual ‘Patthar Ka Khel’ Sees Villagers Pelt Stones At Each Other Until Someone Bleeds; What’s The 400-Year-Old Tradition?

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22-Year-Old Maruti Showroom Worker Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Lal Bagh; What Led To Rahul’s Killing?
Tags: 22-year-old stabbed to deathAdarsh Nagar policeAzadpur villageCCTV investigationDelhi crime newsDelhi murder casehome-hero-pos-2knife attack DelhiLal Bagh stabbingMaruti showroom workerRahul murder

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22-Year-Old Maruti Showroom Worker Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Lal Bagh; What Led To Rahul’s Killing?

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22-Year-Old Maruti Showroom Worker Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Lal Bagh; What Led To Rahul’s Killing?

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22-Year-Old Maruti Showroom Worker Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Lal Bagh; What Led To Rahul’s Killing?
22-Year-Old Maruti Showroom Worker Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Lal Bagh; What Led To Rahul’s Killing?
22-Year-Old Maruti Showroom Worker Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Lal Bagh; What Led To Rahul’s Killing?
22-Year-Old Maruti Showroom Worker Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Lal Bagh; What Led To Rahul’s Killing?
22-Year-Old Maruti Showroom Worker Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Lal Bagh; What Led To Rahul’s Killing?

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