22-Year-Old Maruti Showroom Worker Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Lal Bagh; What Led To Rahul’s Killing?

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Lal Bagh area, triggering concern among local residents. The victim, identified as Rahul, was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital after the attack, where doctors declared him dead. Rahul, a resident of Azadpur village, worked at a Maruti showroom. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved in the killing.

22-Year-Old Stabbed In Lal Bagh

The incident took place in the Lal Bagh area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Adarsh Nagar police station. According to the available details, Rahul was attacked and stabbed by some people in the locality. Following the incident, he was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The news of his death has left his family members devastated. Rahul was reportedly employed at a Maruti showroom and lived in Azadpur village.

Delhi: A 22-year-old man named Rahul was stabbed to death in the Lal Bagh area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Adarsh ​​Nagar police station. Police rushed him to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors. Rahul, a resident of Azadpur village, worked at a Maruti showroom. The police are currently examining CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators Deceased’s uncle, Raju, says, “I do not have the full details of the incident myself. My niece came to me and said that her brother had been stabbed by some people in the Lal Bagh area…” — IANS (@ians_india) November 9, 2026

Police Examine CCTV Footage

Following the incident, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder. Investigators are currently examining CCTV footage from the area in an attempt to identify the attackers and establish the sequence of events leading to the stabbing. Further details about the motive behind the attack and the identities of those involved are yet to emerge.

Victim’s Uncle Recounts Family’s Ordeal

Rahul’s uncle, Raju, said the family was still trying to understand exactly what had happened. Speaking about the incident, he said, “I do not have the full details of the incident myself. My niece came to me and said that her brother had been stabbed by some people in the Lal Bagh area…” The family is awaiting further information as police continue their investigation. Authorities are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack through CCTV footage and other evidence.

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