22-Year-Old Only Son Shot Dead On Diwali Night After Leaving Home For Party, Body Found Near Palwal Sweet Shop

The festival of Diwali turned out to be an occasion of mourning for one particular family in Ballabhgarh, when their 22-year-old son was gunned down. The youth, who has been identified as Rohit, hailing from the area of Chawla Colony in Ballabhgarh, had gone out to attend a party along with some of his friends following the completion of the puja ceremony on Diwali night. It was late in the night when the family came to know that their son had been gunned down.

A Festive Evening at Home

Rohit started Diwali like many young men across the country. He performed the festival puja at home with his family. Afterwards, he left to attend a party with some friends. Nothing in the information available suggests that anyone expected the night to end this way.

A Call Late at Night

Late at night, his family received information that Rohit had been shot. The input does not say who called, what time it was, or how the family learned the news. What followed was the family’s search for answers, and the shock of finding that the festive evening had ended in tragedy.

The Body Near Milan Sweets

Rohit’s body was found near Milan Sweets in Palwal. This is some distance from his home in Ballabhgarh, which raises questions about how he reached the spot and who was with him. Police took the body into custody and sent it to BK Civil Hospital in Faridabad for post mortem.

The Only Son of His Parents

Rohit was the only son of his parents. For them, the loss has been devastating. According to the report, the house has been filled with grief since the incident. His uncle and other relatives spoke to the media, but the input does not carry what they said.

The Police Investigation

Police have registered a murder case and begun investigating. The input says they are trying to find the reasons for the killing and identify those involved. Investigating officer Praveen Kumar gave a statement to the media, though the input does not include his words. No arrests have been reported.

What Happens Next?

Who were the friends he went to the party with, and will they help police? Why was Rohit shot, and was it a personal dispute, a robbery or something else? Will CCTV footage from around the sweet shop show how his body came to be there? Will the post mortem report reveal more about the shooting? And will the family, who lost their only son on a festival night, get justice? Only the investigation can answer these questions.

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