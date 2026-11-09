LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 22-Year-Old Only Son Shot Dead On Diwali Night After Leaving Home For Party, Body Found Near Palwal Sweet Shop

22-Year-Old Only Son Shot Dead On Diwali Night After Leaving Home For Party, Body Found Near Palwal Sweet Shop

A 22-year-old man, Rohit, was shot dead on Diwali night after leaving home for a party with friends. His body was found near Milan Sweets in Palwal.

22-Year-Old Only Son Shot Dead On Diwali Night After Leaving Home For Party, Body Found Near Palwal Sweet Shop
22-Year-Old Only Son Shot Dead On Diwali Night After Leaving Home For Party, Body Found Near Palwal Sweet Shop

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 15:27 IST

The festival of Diwali turned out to be an occasion of mourning for one particular family in Ballabhgarh, when their 22-year-old son was gunned down. The youth, who has been identified as Rohit, hailing from the area of Chawla Colony in Ballabhgarh, had gone out to attend a party along with some of his friends following the completion of the puja ceremony on Diwali night. It was late in the night when the family came to know that their son had been gunned down.

A Festive Evening at Home

Rohit started Diwali like many young men across the country. He performed the festival puja at home with his family. Afterwards, he left to attend a party with some friends. Nothing in the information available suggests that anyone expected the night to end this way.

You Might Be Interested In

A Call Late at Night

Late at night, his family received information that Rohit had been shot. The input does not say who called, what time it was, or how the family learned the news. What followed was the family’s search for answers, and the shock of finding that the festive evening had ended in tragedy.

The Body Near Milan Sweets

Rohit’s body was found near Milan Sweets in Palwal. This is some distance from his home in Ballabhgarh, which raises questions about how he reached the spot and who was with him. Police took the body into custody and sent it to BK Civil Hospital in Faridabad for post mortem.

The Only Son of His Parents

Rohit was the only son of his parents. For them, the loss has been devastating. According to the report, the house has been filled with grief since the incident. His uncle and other relatives spoke to the media, but the input does not carry what they said.

The Police Investigation

Police have registered a murder case and begun investigating. The input says they are trying to find the reasons for the killing and identify those involved. Investigating officer Praveen Kumar gave a statement to the media, though the input does not include his words. No arrests have been reported.

What Happens Next?

Who were the friends he went to the party with, and will they help police? Why was Rohit shot, and was it a personal dispute, a robbery or something else? Will CCTV footage from around the sweet shop show how his body came to be there? Will the post mortem report reveal more about the shooting? And will the family, who lost their only son on a festival night, get justice? Only the investigation can answer these questions.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Lion Roams Streets Of Gujarat Town At Midnight In Search Of Prey, CCTV Captures Scary Scene

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

22-Year-Old Only Son Shot Dead On Diwali Night After Leaving Home For Party, Body Found Near Palwal Sweet Shop

RELATED News

37-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Iron Rods In Diwali Night Clash Between Two Groups In Sonipat, 2 Injured

Watch Video: 2-Month-Old Infant Among 6 Family Members Killed In Massive Diwali Night Fire In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Blaze At Three-Storey Building?

Telangana High Court Sentences Ranga Reddy Collector To 6 Months In Jail For Contempt, Grants 4-Week Relief

Mummy, Please Take Me Home’: 30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At In-Laws’ House Just 9 Months After Marriage, Mother Alleges Harassment

Caught On Cam: Lion Roams Streets Of Gujarat Town At Midnight In Search Of Prey, CCTV Captures Scary Scene

LATEST NEWS

‘Phone Was Recording Me While I Changed’: Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Recalls Shocking Set Incident — What Happened Next

BTS’ V Learns About Diwali From Indian Fans; His ‘Diwali Mubarak’ Wish And Reaction To Desi BTS Pictures Win Hearts

Rajinikanth, MK Stalin Head To Greece For Anirudh-Kavya Maran Wedding: Why The Guest List Is Making Headlines

22-Year-Old Only Son Shot Dead On Diwali Night After Leaving Home For Party, Body Found Near Palwal Sweet Shop

Caught On Cam: Lion Roams Streets Of Gujarat Town At Midnight In Search Of Prey, CCTV Captures Scary Scene

‘Everyone Bursting Crackers Should Be Jailed’: Uorfi Javed Slams Firecracker Users As Delhi AQI Turns Severe After Diwali

20-Day-Old Baby Crushed In Mother’s Arms As Roof Collapse Kills 3 Members Of Kanpur Family

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: Check IND vs NZ Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Probable Playing XI And Where To Watch Match Live

Nine Gems, Ramayana Connection And A Time-Travel Twist: Is SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Plot Revealed? Here’s What We Know So Far

Congress President Calls Diwali ‘Khushiyon Ka Eid’; BJP Launches Scathing Attack, Dares Rahul Gandhi And Kharge To Call Eid As….

22-Year-Old Only Son Shot Dead On Diwali Night After Leaving Home For Party, Body Found Near Palwal Sweet Shop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

22-Year-Old Only Son Shot Dead On Diwali Night After Leaving Home For Party, Body Found Near Palwal Sweet Shop

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

22-Year-Old Only Son Shot Dead On Diwali Night After Leaving Home For Party, Body Found Near Palwal Sweet Shop
22-Year-Old Only Son Shot Dead On Diwali Night After Leaving Home For Party, Body Found Near Palwal Sweet Shop
22-Year-Old Only Son Shot Dead On Diwali Night After Leaving Home For Party, Body Found Near Palwal Sweet Shop
22-Year-Old Only Son Shot Dead On Diwali Night After Leaving Home For Party, Body Found Near Palwal Sweet Shop
22-Year-Old Only Son Shot Dead On Diwali Night After Leaving Home For Party, Body Found Near Palwal Sweet Shop

QUICK LINKS