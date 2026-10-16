22-Year-Old Pune Techie Found Dead After Going Missing; Family Alleges Extortion Over Fake Drug Case Threats

A phone that was switched off, a stranger who kept calling the family, and a father who took a night journey to a city where his son was no longer answering. By the next morning, 22-year-old Shikhar Saxena had been found dead, and his family now believes threats from online fraudsters lay behind it.

A Call That Went to His Mother

Shikhar, a native of Uttarakhand, had joined Accenture in July as an Advanced Engineering Analyst and worked at its Magarpatta City office in Pune. He was a BTech graduate of NIT Hamirpur and had secured the job through campus placement. He lived in paying guest accommodation in the city.

On September 30, according to an FIR, a caller tried to reach him. His phone was switched off, so the call was diverted to his mother. When she said her son was in Pune, the caller hung up.

The Caller Who Kept Changing His Story

The man then called Shikhar’s father, Kumar Gaurav Saxena, and introduced himself as Ajay Kumar. He claimed to be a friend of Shikhar’s through a popular online game. When the father said his son never played it, the caller disconnected.

He tried again, this time posing as a sub-inspector from Haryana. He told the father that Shikhar was wanted in a case involving the sale of illegal drugs.

A Night Journey to Pune

Alarmed, Kumar Gaurav left for Pune on the night of September 30. Shikhar’s uncle, who also lives in the city, approached the police when his nephew could not be traced. A missing-person case was registered, and appeals for information were shared on social media.

The search ended the next morning. At around 6.30 am on October 1, Shikhar was found dead in the compound of a residential complex, about a kilometre from his accommodation.

Clues on a Laptop

After his death, the family examined Shikhar’s laptop and found screenshots of financial transactions dated September 29. According to the FIR, the records showed money being sent to several bank accounts through transactions linked to “Ajay Kumar”, one of his WhatsApp contacts.

The complaint does not give the amount transferred or the identities of those who received it. Investigators are now tracing the accounts and checking whether the transfers were connected to the alleged threats.

Another Call, Then a Complaint

On October 13, the family received another suspicious call. A man claiming to work at a courier office phoned Kumar Gaurav and asked about Shikhar. When the father began questioning him, the caller cut the line.

The next day, the father lodged a complaint in Pune against two unidentified persons, accusing them of extortion, criminal intimidation and abetment of suicide. An FIR has been registered under Sections 108, 308(6) and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Scam Police Are Looking At

Police say the pattern resembles the “drug parcel scam”, in which fraudsters convince victims that illegal substances have been found in a parcel linked to them, then extort money by threatening legal action. Investigators are examining whether Shikhar was targeted in the same way. This remains a line of inquiry, and nothing has been established.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Chavan said cyber fraud is one of several angles being looked at. Police are analysing the mobile numbers and bank accounts used by the callers and are trying to unlock Shikhar’s phone, which could provide more evidence. The suspects are believed to be operating from outside Maharashtra, he said.

A Father’s Demand

Kumar Gaurav, a government official in Uttarakhand, described his son as talented and well-mannered. He has demanded the arrest of those who, he says, mentally tortured him.

The case now turns on a few unanswered questions: who received the money, whether the “Ajay Kumar” who called the family is the same person who contacted Shikhar, and what his phone holds. Until the bank trail and the calls are traced to real people, the family’s allegations remain just that, and the answers may lie in a phone still waiting to be opened.

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