In a shocking case reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, a 22-year-old woman has accused her own brother of sexually assaulting her for nearly two years, alleging that her family ignored her repeated pleas for help even after she presented video evidence of the alleged abuse. According to the woman, her brother allegedly subjected her to repeated sexual assault and intimidated her by threatening to take his own life if she disclosed the matter to anyone. Despite allegedly informing her parents and hospital staff about the abuse, she claimed that nobody believed her or came forward to support her.

Woman Secretly Records Alleged Abuse Using Pen Camera

Unable to get justice through her family, the woman reportedly decided to collect evidence against her brother. She secretly recorded a video using a pen camera to document his alleged actions. She later showed the recording to her parents, hoping they would understand the seriousness of the allegations and take action against her brother. However, the woman alleged that her parents reacted by locking her inside the house and even getting her removed from her job instead of taking action against their son.

NGO Leader Helps Woman Leave Family Home

The woman, originally a resident of Dataganj in Badaun district, eventually approached NGO leader Sakshi Mishra for assistance. With the NGO leader’s intervention, she was reportedly helped in leaving her family home and seeking support. The woman has since decided not to return to her parents’ house and wants to continue working in Bareilly.

Police Register FIR, Accused Brother Arrested

Following the complaint, police registered an FIR in connection with the allegations and arrested the woman’s brother. The case has sparked concern over the challenges faced by women reporting sexual abuse within their own families, particularly when they do not receive support from those closest to them. The investigation is underway, and further details regarding the case are awaited.

Also Read: Watch Video: Wild Bear Falls Into Water Tank In Kashmir, Struggles To Stay Afloat; Officials Launch Rescue, But What Happened Next Shocked Locals