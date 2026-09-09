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Home > Regionals News > 22-Year-Old Woman’s Video With Male Friend Went Viral, Father, Brother Killed Her and Staged It as Road Accident

22-Year-Old Woman’s Video With Male Friend Went Viral, Father, Brother Killed Her and Staged It as Road Accident

A reported hit-and-run in Ahmedabad took a shocking turn after police alleged that a 22-year-old woman was killed by her father and brother over a viral video, and the crime was staged as a road accident.

22-Year-Old Woman’s Video With Male Friend Went Viral, Father, Brother Killed Her and Staged It as Road Accident

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 16:25 IST

What was initially reported as a hit-and-run case in Ahmedabad has taken a shocking turn. Police now allege that 22-year-old Sofia Farooq was killed by her father and brother. The duo allegedly staged the death as a road accident after a video of Sofia with a man went viral.

Sofia was reported to have died after a motorcycle accident on August 12. Her father, Mohammed Farooq Nawabkhan, 56, and brother, Mohammed Habil Farooq, 38, have been arrested in connection with the case.

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What Happened To Sofia Farooq?

According to police, Sofia was travelling with her brother Habil on a motorcycle at around 11 pm near Chelajpura Char Rasta. The family initially claimed that a vehicle had hit their motorcycle from behind before fleeing the spot.

Police registered a hit-and-run case at the M Division Traffic Police Station. Sofia suffered severe head injuries and was taken to a hospital. She was later shifted to Civil Hospital, where she died during treatment at around 5 am on August 13.

Police Uncover Alleged Murder Plot

The case changed during the investigation. Police allegedly found that the accident story did not match the evidence.

Investigators also learnt that a video showing Sofia with a young man had gone viral. Police allege that her father and brother were worried about the impact of the video on the family’s “honour”.

According to the police, Habil and his father followed Sofia on a motorcycle and stopped near Chelajpura village. Habil allegedly attacked her head multiple times with an iron hammer. His father allegedly assisted him. The duo then allegedly staged the incident to make it appear like a road accident.

Father And Son Arrested

DCP (Traffic-West) Bhavna Patel confirmed the arrests. The accused have been booked for murder, and further investigation is underway. Police said the father and son run a fabrication business. Sofia worked as a receptionist at a hospital in Ahmedabad’s Juhapura area. The investigation is now focused on establishing the full sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder.

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22-Year-Old Woman’s Video With Male Friend Went Viral, Father, Brother Killed Her and Staged It as Road Accident
Tags: Ahmedabad hit and run caseAhmedabad woman murder caseGujarat honour killingSofia Farooq murderSofia Farooq viral video

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22-Year-Old Woman’s Video With Male Friend Went Viral, Father, Brother Killed Her and Staged It as Road Accident

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22-Year-Old Woman’s Video With Male Friend Went Viral, Father, Brother Killed Her and Staged It as Road Accident

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22-Year-Old Woman’s Video With Male Friend Went Viral, Father, Brother Killed Her and Staged It as Road Accident
22-Year-Old Woman’s Video With Male Friend Went Viral, Father, Brother Killed Her and Staged It as Road Accident
22-Year-Old Woman’s Video With Male Friend Went Viral, Father, Brother Killed Her and Staged It as Road Accident
22-Year-Old Woman’s Video With Male Friend Went Viral, Father, Brother Killed Her and Staged It as Road Accident

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