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Home > Regionals News > 23-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Stabs to Death by Boyfriend After She Refuses to Marry Him

23-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Stabs to Death by Boyfriend After She Refuses to Marry Him

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Bengaluru after refusing to marry him. Police arrested the accused and launched an investigation into the murder.

23-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Stabs to Death by Boyfriend After She Refuses to Marry Him. Photo: Pinterest
23-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Stabs to Death by Boyfriend After She Refuses to Marry Him. Photo: Pinterest

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 15:01 IST

A 23-year-old woman was reportedly killed by her boyfriend in Mahalakshmi Layout, North Bengaluru, police said after she refused to marry him. The accused who had what they call a relationship with the woman for four years allegedly attacked her with a knife right after an argument about marriage. Police say they have arrested the accused and they are now investigating into the incident.

23-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Stabs to Death by Boyfriend

Police arrested the accused Rajeev (24) soon after the incident. He lived in Laggere and had been in a relationship with Anjali (23), a resident of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar in KP Agrahara for the past four years. 

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The two first met while working together at a car showroom. Both families knew about the relationship. Still, Anjali’s parents were against the marriage once they came to know that Rajeev was allegedly involved in earlier criminal cases including robbery and attempted murder.

What Happened on the Night of the Murder? 

On Sunday evening, Rajeev asked Anjali to meet him for dinner or so he said, and she agreed. During that meeting, he again asked her to marry him but she refused. After that, the two got into an argument.

Police said Rajeev allegedly took Anjali to a secluded stretch on Pipeline Road near KP Agrahara around 9:30 pm, where he attacked her with a knife. Even after she tried to run away, he allegedly chased her and kept going with the attack, then he fled from the scene.

Later, people passing by noticed Anjali on the roadside, and they rushed her to a hospital. Doctors declared her dead. Afterward, her body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Then, after inspecting the crime scene and checking the technical evidence, Mahalakshmi Layout police traced Rajeev and arrested him.

Also Read: Pune Nasrapur Case: 65-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Rape, Murder of 3-Year-Old Girl 

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23-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Stabs to Death by Boyfriend After She Refuses to Marry Him
Tags: Bengaluru crimecrime newskarnataka newsKarnataka policeMahalakshmi LayoutMurder case

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23-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Stabs to Death by Boyfriend After She Refuses to Marry Him

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23-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Stabs to Death by Boyfriend After She Refuses to Marry Him
23-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Stabs to Death by Boyfriend After She Refuses to Marry Him
23-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Stabs to Death by Boyfriend After She Refuses to Marry Him
23-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Stabs to Death by Boyfriend After She Refuses to Marry Him

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