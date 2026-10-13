23-Year-Old Engineer Girlfriend Pushed Off 1,000-Ft Cliff: Marriage Fixed Elsewhere, Lover Called Her To Naikwadi Valley – How Chats Exposed His Claim?

A shocking incident has emerged from Maharashtra’s Naikwadi Valley, where an engineering student, Tarannum, was allegedly pushed into a deep gorge by her boyfriend, Shripad Vadar, after she reportedly told him that she was married and could no longer continue their relationship. The accused allegedly took her to Naikwadi waterfall on the pretext of going for a walk. He later approached the police, initially claiming that she was missing, before reportedly confessing to the crime during interrogation.

Five-Year Relationship Ends in Tragedy

According to reports, Tarannum and Shripad had been in a relationship for around five and a half years. Both lived in the Shivajinagar area of Gargoti, while Tarannum was pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree at a college in Mahagaon. On Friday morning, the 9th, Shripad allegedly took Tarannum to Naikwadi waterfall. After reaching the edge of the waterfall, the two reportedly got into an argument when Tarannum told him that she was married and could no longer continue their relationship. The accused allegedly pushed her into the gorge following the dispute.

Accused Initially Claimed She Was Missing

After the incident, Shripad reportedly appeared at Bhudargad police station and initially claimed that Tarannum was missing. However, during further questioning, he allegedly confessed to the crime. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and examining the evidence.

Challenging Rescue Operation

Recovering Tarannum’s body proved difficult because of the steep gorge and challenging terrain. Police personnel and rescue teams jointly launched a search operation. After nearly four hours of effort, they successfully retrieved her body.

Chats Under Investigation

The couple’s chats could help investigators establish the timeline of events and verify claims about their relationship and meeting. However, the specific contents of these conversations and their role in the investigation have not been confirmed in the available information. A case has been registered at Bhudargad police station, and further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and gather evidence.

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