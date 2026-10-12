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Home > Regionals News > 23-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Boyfriend Days Before Her Wedding After She Ends Relationship To Marry Another Man; Accused Arrested

23-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Boyfriend Days Before Her Wedding After She Ends Relationship To Marry Another Man; Accused Arrested

A 23-year-old engineering student, Tarrannum Naik, was found dead in a gorge in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district days before her wedding. Her boyfriend has been arrested on murder charges.

23-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Boyfriend Days Before Her Wedding After She Ends Relationship To Marry Another Man. (Image Created: AI)
23-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Boyfriend Days Before Her Wedding After She Ends Relationship To Marry Another Man. (Image Created: AI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 17:22 IST

On Saturday, a man walked into a police station in Gargoti, in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district, and reported that his girlfriend had fallen into a gorge. By the end of the weekend, he had been arrested, and the police had a murder case to examine.

Who Was She?

Tarrannum Naik, 23, was a third-year engineering student who lived with her maternal grandmother in Gargoti. Her body was found nearly 1,000 feet below a cliff at the Naikwadi waterfalls, deep in forested terrain about 50 km from Gargoti.

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The Man Who Reported It

Sripad Vadar, 25, who also lives in Gargoti and worked with his brother, a local contractor, came to the police on Saturday and said she had fallen. Police sent a team to the remote site and retrieved her body.

The Account He Gave

Sub-divisional police officer Vivek Patil said Vadar told police the two had been in a relationship for five and a half years and were distressed because her family had fixed her marriage elsewhere. According to Vadar, the couple had decided to die by suicide together. He claimed she jumped into the gorge, but he lost his nerve at the last moment.

Police say the falls were dry after the monsoon, and no visitors were in the area when the couple reached the spot on Friday.

Where The Story Began To Unravel

At first, police registered a case under section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which the report describes as relating to wrongful confinement. Then they went through the messages exchanged between the couple. Patil said the chat history does not support the suicide-pact account. The messages, he said, suggested Vadar was upset over Tarrannum’s family’s decision to marry her to someone else. That raised serious doubts and led police to add BNS section 103(1), for murder.

Custody And Evidence

On Sunday, a court remanded Vadar in police custody for five days. Police have seized both mobile phones for forensic analysis and are awaiting the autopsy report.

A Town Reacts

Her last rites were held at her native Patgaon. Her wedding had been fixed for November 12. Her death sparked protests in Gargoti, where residents marched to the police station on Sunday and demanded a fast-track trial.

What Is Not Yet Known

The reports do not say whether Tarrannum agreed to the marriage her family arranged, or whether she had ended the relationship, which police have not stated. It is also unclear how the two travelled to the site, what the messages say, and what the autopsy will show about the cause of death. Vadar’s lawyer’s position and any account from Tarrannum’s family have not been reported.

What Happens Next

The five-day custody is the window for police to question him, establish what happened on the cliff and match it with the forensic findings from the phones. The autopsy report will be central, as it may show whether she fell or was pushed. Whether the case is sent for a fast-track trial, as residents demand, will depend on how quickly the evidence comes together.

Also Read: Viral Video: Man Stripped, Tied Up And Paraded On Road Over Suspicion Of Misbehaving With Woman; 5 Arrested, Including 2 Minors

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23-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Boyfriend Days Before Her Wedding After She Ends Relationship To Marry Another Man; Accused Arrested

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23-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Boyfriend Days Before Her Wedding After She Ends Relationship To Marry Another Man; Accused Arrested

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23-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Boyfriend Days Before Her Wedding After She Ends Relationship To Marry Another Man; Accused Arrested

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23-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Boyfriend Days Before Her Wedding After She Ends Relationship To Marry Another Man; Accused Arrested
23-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Boyfriend Days Before Her Wedding After She Ends Relationship To Marry Another Man; Accused Arrested
23-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Boyfriend Days Before Her Wedding After She Ends Relationship To Marry Another Man; Accused Arrested
23-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Boyfriend Days Before Her Wedding After She Ends Relationship To Marry Another Man; Accused Arrested
23-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Boyfriend Days Before Her Wedding After She Ends Relationship To Marry Another Man; Accused Arrested

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