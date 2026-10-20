23-Year-Old Nurse Takes Woman Colleague On Bike, Kills Her For Steal Gold Chain In Tamil Nadu; What Happened?

A shocking murder case has emerged from Tamil Nadu’s Erode district, where a 23-year-old male nurse was arrested for allegedly killing his 26-year-old woman colleague to steal her gold thali chain. The victim, Uthira, went missing on October 15, and her body was discovered near the Vijayamangalam toll gate in Perundurai two days later. The accused, identified as Saravanan, was arrested on October 19, with police reportedly recovering the stolen jewellery.

Woman Nurse Goes Missing, Body Found Two Days Later

Uthira, a native of Ramanathapuram district, worked as a nurse at a private hospital in Pallagoundampalayam in Tiruppur district. According to reports, she went missing on October 15, following which her husband approached the police and lodged a complaint. During the investigation, her body was found near the Vijayamangalam toll gate in Perundurai on October 17. Police subsequently registered a murder case and began investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Accused Allegedly Killed Colleague to Steal Jewellery

Investigators identified the suspect as Saravanan, a 23-year-old nurse who worked alongside Uthira. According to the police account, Saravanan allegedly took Uthira on his two-wheeler with the intention of stealing her jewellery. He is accused of murdering her and taking her four-sovereign gold thali chain, a traditional necklace symbolising marriage in Tamil culture. Police arrested Saravanan on October 19. The stolen jewellery was reportedly recovered, and the accused was produced before a court. The investigation is expected to establish further details about the alleged crime and the circumstances leading to the woman’s death.

Murder Case Sparks Political Row in Tamil Nadu

The incident has also entered the political debate over law and order in Tamil Nadu. DMK president MK Stalin reportedly targeted Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his handling of the police department. The case has renewed attention on women’s safety and the need for effective policing. Further details about the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings are awaited.

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