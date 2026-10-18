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Home > Regionals News > 23-Year-Old Sahil Found Dead in Open Drain in Noida’s Barola, Locals Question Noida Authority’s Negligence

23-Year-Old Sahil Found Dead in Open Drain in Noida’s Barola, Locals Question Noida Authority’s Negligence

A 23-year-old man identified as Sahil was found dead in an open drain near Noida's Barola village. Residents have blamed alleged civic negligence and demanded road repairs, streetlights and drain covers.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 17:33 IST

A 23-year-old man was found dead inside an open drain near Barola village in Noida, triggering anger among residents over alleged civic negligence and the lack of basic safety measures. The deceased was identified as Sahil by his family members, who reached the spot after police received information about the body. The incident has once again raised concerns over open drains, poorly maintained roads and inadequate street lighting in the area, with residents demanding urgent action from the Noida Authority.

Body Found in Open Drain Near Noida’s Barola Village

According to the information available, police received an alert through the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) about an unidentified body lying inside an open drain near Barola village. Officers reached the spot, took the necessary legal steps and recovered the body before sending it for a post-mortem examination.

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Sahil’s family members and local residents later arrived at the scene and identified him. His family told police that the 23-year-old was addicted to drugs.

Police officials said the case was being investigated from all angles to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death. The cause of death has not yet been established in the information provided.

Locals Accuse Noida Authority of Ignoring Open Drain Danger

The discovery sparked outrage among residents, with social activist Chaudhary BC Pradhan questioning the Noida Authority’s handling of the problem. He alleged that drains near Barola village had remained uncovered for years despite repeated demands to cover them with reinforced cement concrete (RCC) slabs.

Pradhan claimed that people and cattle had previously fallen into these drains. He also highlighted the poor condition of the adjoining road, deep potholes and the absence of streetlights, which leave the area dark after sunset. Residents fear these conditions pose a serious risk, particularly to children and elderly people.

Sector 150 Tragedy Revives Questions Over Public Safety

Pradhan also mentioned the death of a software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, in Sector 150 of Noida, stating that the death could have been a wake-up call for authorities on this matter. It is sad to know how many more lives will have to be taken before authorities realise the threat presented by open drains.

Residents Demand Road Repairs, Streetlights and Drain Covers

The residents and social activists are making three demands. Firstly, there should be construction of an appropriate road along the drains. Secondly, there should be provision of street lights. Thirdly, there should be covering of all the open drains with RCC slabs. Pradhan said that the villagers may hold a protest if concrete steps are not taken by the authorities.

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23-Year-Old Sahil Found Dead in Open Drain in Noida’s Barola, Locals Question Noida Authority’s Negligence
Tags: Barola Newscivic negligenceLocal NewsNoida AuthorityNoida newsNoida UpdatesOpen Drainpublic-safetySahil Deathup news

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23-Year-Old Sahil Found Dead in Open Drain in Noida’s Barola, Locals Question Noida Authority’s Negligence

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23-Year-Old Sahil Found Dead in Open Drain in Noida’s Barola, Locals Question Noida Authority’s Negligence

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23-Year-Old Sahil Found Dead in Open Drain in Noida’s Barola, Locals Question Noida Authority’s Negligence
23-Year-Old Sahil Found Dead in Open Drain in Noida’s Barola, Locals Question Noida Authority’s Negligence
23-Year-Old Sahil Found Dead in Open Drain in Noida’s Barola, Locals Question Noida Authority’s Negligence
23-Year-Old Sahil Found Dead in Open Drain in Noida’s Barola, Locals Question Noida Authority’s Negligence
23-Year-Old Sahil Found Dead in Open Drain in Noida’s Barola, Locals Question Noida Authority’s Negligence

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