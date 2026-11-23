An alarming case of betrayal and sexual abuse has come out of Bihar. A 23-year-old private school teacher committed suicide after she made an allegation against her school’s married principal, who allegedly deceived her under the promise of marriage. The young lady had reportedly lodged an accusation against the school owner and principal, who allegedly remained in a relationship with her for almost three years. He is accused of marrying her at a temple but later refusing to accept her as his wife.

The unfortunate incident took place when the police were investigating her case. The woman had complained to the police two days before her suicide.

Teacher Took Up Job To Support Her Family

According to reports, the young woman came from a family facing financial difficulties. Her father had two children from his first marriage. After his first wife died, he remarried and moved outside Bihar for private employment. With her father away, the responsibility of managing household expenses became a concern. The young woman started working as a teacher at a private school in Bihta.

She had reportedly been working at the school for the past three years. During this period, the school owner, who was already married, allegedly developed a relationship with her.

Principal Allegedly Married Her At A Temple

The woman accused the principal of trapping her in a relationship by promising to marry her. She reportedly claimed that the two got married at a temple and subsequently entered into a physical relationship.

However, the situation allegedly changed when she started demanding the rights of a wife. The principal reportedly refused to accept the marriage and denied her claims. The alleged betrayal and mental harassment reportedly left the young teacher deeply distressed.

Teacher Approached Police Two Days Before Her Death

On November 21, the 23-year-old submitted a written complaint at Bihta police station. She accused the school principal of sexually exploiting her for three years on the promise of marriage. Police took action and arrested the accused on November 22. He was subsequently sent to court. The woman’s medical examination and statement before the court were scheduled for Monday.

However, when a police team reached her residence for the next legal proceedings, they found her hanging inside her room. She had allegedly died by suicide. Her brother accused the principal of deceiving and mentally harassing his sister, claiming that the alleged treatment pushed her to take the extreme step.

DSP Confirms Arrest And Ongoing Investigation

Danapur DSP-2 Amarendra Kumar Jha has substantiated the sequence of events. He stated that the woman filed a complaint on November 21, alleging that the school owner maintained a physical relationship with her for three years, on the pretext of marriage.

The police apprehended the accused on November 22 and brought him before the court. According to the DSP, the examination of the woman and her statement will take place in the court on Monday. After the body of the woman was found, the police informed the FSL team regarding the same. Her body has been taken for a post-mortem test. The police are investigating the cause of her death and taking statements from the relatives.