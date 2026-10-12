LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 23-Year-Old Woman Attacked In Broad Daylight Near Patna; Accused Allegedly Tore Her Clothes, Tried To Rape Her

23-Year-Old Woman Attacked In Broad Daylight Near Patna; Accused Allegedly Tore Her Clothes, Tried To Rape Her

A 23-year-old coaching teacher in Barh near Patna has accused a former student of assaulting her, tearing her clothes and attempting rape in broad daylight. Police are investigating.

23-Year-Old Coaching Teacher Allegedly Attacked In Broad Daylight In Patna (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
23-Year-Old Coaching Teacher Allegedly Attacked In Broad Daylight In Patna (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 13:15 IST

It was a routine moment at the end of a coaching class. On Friday, as children finished studying and headed home, a 23-year-old woman who runs a coaching centre in Barh, near Patna, stepped into the lane to see them off. She has told police that what followed in that lane was an attack.

What She Alleges?

According to the woman, a young man, a former student at her centre, saw her and began misbehaving with her. When she protested, she says, he beat her, tore her clothes and tried to rape her. The incident took place in a village in the Bhadaur police station area. The woman says it happened in public.

You Might Be Interested In

The Sister Who Stepped In

The woman’s sister reached the spot and objected. The accused ran away, threatening them as he left, according to the complaint.

Why She Believes It Happened?

The complaint traces a history. The woman told police that about a year ago, the accused’s sister attended her coaching classes. During classes, she says, the young man began behaving improperly with other girls, and students complained about it several times. She says she warned him and, when he did not change, expelled him from the centre. He was angry, she alleges, and threatened to get her tuition centre shut down.

The Complaint And The Police

The woman has lodged a case at Bhadaur police station against the accused, a former student of the centre. Police are investigating.

What Is Not Yet Known

The reports do not say whether the accused has been arrested, which sections have been invoked, or whether the woman was medically examined and how badly she was hurt. The accused’s side has not been reported. It is also not clear whether any witnesses, apart from the sister, saw the incident or whether CCTV footage exists.

What Happens Next

Police will need to trace the accused, record statements from the woman, her sister and the students who left the centre moments earlier, and look for footage from the lane. Will he be arrested quickly? Will other girls who complained about his conduct earlier come forward? And will the allegations of threats to shut the centre add to the case? Until police respond, the account rests on the woman’s complaint.

Also Read: 15-Year-Old Minor Allegedly Assaulted By Koderma Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar; Accused Arrested

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

23-Year-Old Woman Attacked In Broad Daylight Near Patna; Accused Allegedly Tore Her Clothes, Tried To Rape Her
Tags: crimecrime newspatna crimmePatna newsregional news

RELATED News

Mother Throws 14-Month-Old Daughter From Second Floor, Then Jumps To Her Death In Kanpur

15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Lured And Assaulted By Koderma Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar; Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act

Watch Video: Cobra Bites Snake Rescuer On Finger, Elbow and Arm During Filming Social Media Reels In Odisha; Dies

Man Killed in Delhi Metro, Ex-IAS Officer And Son Assault 48-Year-Old Over Seat Dispute; How the Event Unfolded?

Caught On CCTV: iPhone 17 Pro Max Theft Goes Wrong As Ludhiana Shopkeeper Is Dragged 15 Metres; Suspect Flees

LATEST NEWS

23-Year-Old Woman Attacked In Broad Daylight Near Patna; Accused Allegedly Tore Her Clothes, Tried To Rape Her

Mohammed Shami Bluntly Says ‘It Makes No Difference’ As Team India Star Opens Up On International Return

Vaibhav Vyapaar Limited (LoanFront) IPO Opens on October 13, 2026

Pakistan Emergency: PCB Shifts President’s Trophy Matches From Peshawar and Abbottabad Amid Political Unrest

Kangana Ranaut’s AI Deepfake Case: Delhi High Court Gives Meta 72 Hours To Remove Flagged Content

Tilak Varma Creates This T20I Record For India, Joins Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Elite List

B Sai Sudharsan To Miss New Zealand Tour? Team India Star Hobbles Off The Field Due To Injury In Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Game

Victim Couldn’t Identify Him In Court, FIR Came 10 Days Late: Supreme Court Acquits Man In POCSO Case

Why Dhruv Rathee Says He Is Not With CJP: ‘Simply Making Videos…’, Here’s What He Said After 24-Hour Detention Over SIR Protest

Maiden Forgings H1 FY27 Revenue from Operations Grows ~16% YoY to ~₹127 Cr; Sales Volume Rises ~14.20% YoY

23-Year-Old Woman Attacked In Broad Daylight Near Patna; Accused Allegedly Tore Her Clothes, Tried To Rape Her

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

23-Year-Old Woman Attacked In Broad Daylight Near Patna; Accused Allegedly Tore Her Clothes, Tried To Rape Her

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

23-Year-Old Woman Attacked In Broad Daylight Near Patna; Accused Allegedly Tore Her Clothes, Tried To Rape Her
23-Year-Old Woman Attacked In Broad Daylight Near Patna; Accused Allegedly Tore Her Clothes, Tried To Rape Her
23-Year-Old Woman Attacked In Broad Daylight Near Patna; Accused Allegedly Tore Her Clothes, Tried To Rape Her
23-Year-Old Woman Attacked In Broad Daylight Near Patna; Accused Allegedly Tore Her Clothes, Tried To Rape Her
23-Year-Old Woman Attacked In Broad Daylight Near Patna; Accused Allegedly Tore Her Clothes, Tried To Rape Her

QUICK LINKS