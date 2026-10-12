23-Year-Old Woman Attacked In Broad Daylight Near Patna; Accused Allegedly Tore Her Clothes, Tried To Rape Her

It was a routine moment at the end of a coaching class. On Friday, as children finished studying and headed home, a 23-year-old woman who runs a coaching centre in Barh, near Patna, stepped into the lane to see them off. She has told police that what followed in that lane was an attack.

What She Alleges?

According to the woman, a young man, a former student at her centre, saw her and began misbehaving with her. When she protested, she says, he beat her, tore her clothes and tried to rape her. The incident took place in a village in the Bhadaur police station area. The woman says it happened in public.

The Sister Who Stepped In

The woman’s sister reached the spot and objected. The accused ran away, threatening them as he left, according to the complaint.

Why She Believes It Happened?

The complaint traces a history. The woman told police that about a year ago, the accused’s sister attended her coaching classes. During classes, she says, the young man began behaving improperly with other girls, and students complained about it several times. She says she warned him and, when he did not change, expelled him from the centre. He was angry, she alleges, and threatened to get her tuition centre shut down.

The Complaint And The Police

The woman has lodged a case at Bhadaur police station against the accused, a former student of the centre. Police are investigating.

What Is Not Yet Known

The reports do not say whether the accused has been arrested, which sections have been invoked, or whether the woman was medically examined and how badly she was hurt. The accused’s side has not been reported. It is also not clear whether any witnesses, apart from the sister, saw the incident or whether CCTV footage exists.

What Happens Next

Police will need to trace the accused, record statements from the woman, her sister and the students who left the centre moments earlier, and look for footage from the lane. Will he be arrested quickly? Will other girls who complained about his conduct earlier come forward? And will the allegations of threats to shut the centre add to the case? Until police respond, the account rests on the woman’s complaint.

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