LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 24 Children Started Vomiting After Mid-Day Meal, Then A Lizard Was Reportedly Found In One Student’s Plate In Bihar

24 Children Started Vomiting After Mid-Day Meal, Then A Lizard Was Reportedly Found In One Student’s Plate In Bihar

Around two dozen children fell ill after eating the midday meal at a Bihar school. A lizard was reportedly found in a student’s plate, triggering panic and an investigation.

24 Children Started Vomiting After Mid-Day Meal, Then A Lizard Was Reportedly Found In One Student’s Plate In Bihar

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 21:34 IST

About twenty-two students were reported to have fallen sick after having lunch at the Middle School Basudeva, situated in the village of Basudeva, within the jurisdiction of Bangaon police station in Saharsa district, Bihar state, on Saturday. The students have been reported to be suffering from nausea, vomiting, and fainting after having lunch.

Some children were taken to Bariahi PHC, while others were shifted to Sadar Hospital in Saharsa. Doctors provided first aid and said the children were out of danger.

You Might Be Interested In

Lizard Reportedly Found In Student’s Plate

The incident took a disturbing turn after relatives claimed that a lizard was found in the plate of one student during the midday meal. The discovery reportedly caused panic at the school. By that time, around two dozen children had already eaten the food. Families rushed to the hospital after some students began feeling unwell. Twelve children were admitted to Sadar Hospital, Saharsa, for medical observation and treatment.

Among those admitted were Satsang Kumar, Dinkar Kumar, Ballu Kumar, Avinash Kumar, Sonu Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Babul Kumar, Khushi Kumari, Swati Kumari, Prem Kumar and Amrit Kumar.

Mid-Day Meal Contamination Claim Under Probe

A separate complaint has also surfaced claiming that a chameleon was found in the midday meal. However, there is no official confirmation yet that a lizard or chameleon was actually found in the food.

Authorities are investigating the complaint. Officials are also examining whether there was any problem with the food served to the students. The exact reason behind the children falling sick will become clear only after the investigation and testing of food samples.

Health Officials Monitor Sick Children

Following the incident, health department teams became active. The students admitted to the hospital are being treated under medical supervision. Officials are also keeping an eye on other children who were present at the school. The aim is to ensure that any student developing symptoms receives medical attention without delay.

Investigation To Reveal Cause Of Illness

The administration and concerned departments are now investigating the incident. Food samples are expected to be examined to check their quality and identify any possible contamination. The investigation will also look into how the midday meal was prepared and served.

For now, the children are reported to be out of danger. However, the alleged discovery of a lizard in the meal has raised serious questions over food safety and midday meal standards at the school.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

24 Children Started Vomiting After Mid-Day Meal, Then A Lizard Was Reportedly Found In One Student’s Plate In Bihar
Tags: Bihar Mid-Day MealBihar school childrenBihar school mealchildren fell sicklizard found in foodlizard in mid-day mealmid-day meal incident

RELATED News

RJD Leader Baidyanath Mahto Shot Dead In Sitamarhi; Mob Attacks Police Vehicles, Several Personnel Injured

14-Year-Old Son Finds Mother In Objectionable Position With Lover In Kanpur, Both Strangle Him To Death After He Raises Alarm

Manjeet Kaur Murder Case: ‘They Tried To Burn Me Alive,’ Last Video Of Punjabi Influencer Surfaces

Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?

Prajwal Revanna Case: Intimate Videos Found On Seized Device During Bengaluru Jail Raid

LATEST NEWS

Iran Ready For Nuclear Talks But There’s One Big Condition, Pezeshkian Reveals What Tehran Wants

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Ronaldo’s Side Take Top Spot? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

24 Children Started Vomiting After Mid-Day Meal, Then A Lizard Was Reportedly Found In One Student’s Plate In Bihar

India Star Kuldeep Yadav Poses With Liverpool Jersey At Anfield Amid Premier League 2026-27 Clash Against Fulham | Check Photos

Asian Games 2026: Why Timings Of Men’s Cricket Matches Have Been Advanced? Reason Revealed

Indiabulls to Acquire 70% Stake in Fintech Cloud for ₹1,050 Crore; To Enter Fintech Segment

ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam To Continue As Test Captain? Pakistan Star’s Big Decision After 0-3 Whitewash In England

Sungrace School, Sunlight School, And Sunrise School, along With Five Teachers From The Leo Group, were Honored By The Divya Bhaskar Daily Newspaper

Raymond Limited’s Aerospace Subsidiary Wins Multi-Programme Aerospace Orders from a Leading Indian Aerospace and Defence Major

Air India Pilot Found Dead In Delhi Hotel, He Was Undergoing Boeing 787 Training: What Happened?

24 Children Started Vomiting After Mid-Day Meal, Then A Lizard Was Reportedly Found In One Student’s Plate In Bihar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

24 Children Started Vomiting After Mid-Day Meal, Then A Lizard Was Reportedly Found In One Student’s Plate In Bihar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

24 Children Started Vomiting After Mid-Day Meal, Then A Lizard Was Reportedly Found In One Student’s Plate In Bihar
24 Children Started Vomiting After Mid-Day Meal, Then A Lizard Was Reportedly Found In One Student’s Plate In Bihar
24 Children Started Vomiting After Mid-Day Meal, Then A Lizard Was Reportedly Found In One Student’s Plate In Bihar
24 Children Started Vomiting After Mid-Day Meal, Then A Lizard Was Reportedly Found In One Student’s Plate In Bihar
24 Children Started Vomiting After Mid-Day Meal, Then A Lizard Was Reportedly Found In One Student’s Plate In Bihar

QUICK LINKS