24 Children Started Vomiting After Mid-Day Meal, Then A Lizard Was Reportedly Found In One Student’s Plate In Bihar

About twenty-two students were reported to have fallen sick after having lunch at the Middle School Basudeva, situated in the village of Basudeva, within the jurisdiction of Bangaon police station in Saharsa district, Bihar state, on Saturday. The students have been reported to be suffering from nausea, vomiting, and fainting after having lunch.

Some children were taken to Bariahi PHC, while others were shifted to Sadar Hospital in Saharsa. Doctors provided first aid and said the children were out of danger.

Lizard Reportedly Found In Student’s Plate

The incident took a disturbing turn after relatives claimed that a lizard was found in the plate of one student during the midday meal. The discovery reportedly caused panic at the school. By that time, around two dozen children had already eaten the food. Families rushed to the hospital after some students began feeling unwell. Twelve children were admitted to Sadar Hospital, Saharsa, for medical observation and treatment.

Among those admitted were Satsang Kumar, Dinkar Kumar, Ballu Kumar, Avinash Kumar, Sonu Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Babul Kumar, Khushi Kumari, Swati Kumari, Prem Kumar and Amrit Kumar.

Mid-Day Meal Contamination Claim Under Probe

A separate complaint has also surfaced claiming that a chameleon was found in the midday meal. However, there is no official confirmation yet that a lizard or chameleon was actually found in the food.

Authorities are investigating the complaint. Officials are also examining whether there was any problem with the food served to the students. The exact reason behind the children falling sick will become clear only after the investigation and testing of food samples.

Health Officials Monitor Sick Children

Following the incident, health department teams became active. The students admitted to the hospital are being treated under medical supervision. Officials are also keeping an eye on other children who were present at the school. The aim is to ensure that any student developing symptoms receives medical attention without delay.

Investigation To Reveal Cause Of Illness

The administration and concerned departments are now investigating the incident. Food samples are expected to be examined to check their quality and identify any possible contamination. The investigation will also look into how the midday meal was prepared and served.

For now, the children are reported to be out of danger. However, the alleged discovery of a lizard in the meal has raised serious questions over food safety and midday meal standards at the school.