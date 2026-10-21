24 Snakes in 2 Sacks, Cobra Fang-Removal Stunt at Barabanki Durga Pandal Turns Fatal; Father-Son Duo Die Despite 20 Vials of Anti-Venom

A 60-year-old snake catcher and his 28-year-old son died after a cobra bit them during a performance at a worship pandal in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. The son was trying to break the snake’s venomous fangs when it bit his leg. His father rushed to catch the cobra and save him, but was bitten too. Both began banging their heads, and their condition deteriorated rapidly. Doctors declared the father dead at the district hospital, while the son died at Lucknow’s Lohia Hospital despite receiving 20 vials of anti-snake venom.

Reportedly, the incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday in Jarhara village, under the Nagar Kotwali police station area, about 5 km from the Barabanki district headquarters. The two had arrived with two snakes to perform during the Durga Puja celebrations.

Barabanki cobra attack turns snake performance fatal

Mahesh, 60, and Naumeelal, 28, were residents of Munakkipurwa village in Satrikh and worked as snake catchers. They also worked together at a brick kiln. They had caught the cobra from an orchard just a day before the performance and were making the snakes dance to the tune of a been in front of people.

As per reports, during the show, Naumeelal tried to break the cobra’s venomous fangs. His grip loosened, allowing the snake to slip from his hand and bite him on the leg. He tried to catch it again, but Mahesh rushed to help and was bitten on the leg as well. The cobra then left the spot.

Barabanki father and son lose eyesight after cobra bites

Soon after the bites, both men’s conditions began to worsen. They reportedly lost their eyesight and repeatedly got up, sat down and banged their heads. People present at the scene, including members of the Durga Puja committee, took them to the district hospital, where doctors declared Mahesh dead.

As per reports, Naumeelal was given 20 vials of anti-snake venom, but his condition did not improve. His eyesight was lost, and his voice disappeared as his throat constricted. Doctors referred him to Lohia Hospital in Lucknow, where he died after a short period of treatment.

Barabanki family finds 24 snakes stored in two sacks

The deaths left the family devastated, with Mahesh’s two daughters, Shikha and Radha, inconsolable. Both daughters are married, but Shikha lives with her parents because of disputes at her marital home. Naumeelal also kept his beard and hair long, like a traditional snake charmer.

According to reports, family members said, “Mahesh and Naumilal used to catch snakes and keep them locked in a room at their home. Around 24 snakes were found in two sacks in their room. They used to take different snakes to different events.”

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