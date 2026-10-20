24-Year Old Final-Year MBBS Student Found Hanging Inside Locked Hostel Room In Muzaffarnagar Medical College

A roll call that one student never answered, a door that stayed shut for half an hour, and a window at the back of a hostel room. What staff saw through it on Monday night has left a medical college in Muzaffarnagar in shock.

A Roll Call That Went Unanswered

At around 9 pm on Monday, attendance was being marked at the girls’ hostel of a medical college in Begrajpur, under the Mansurpur police station area. One student, 24-year-old Shagun Saini, did not turn up. After a long wait, the management began looking for her.

Some students were sent to call her. They found her room locked and came back to report it.

Half an Hour Outside a Locked Door

Classmates, security staff and college staff spent about half an hour trying to get the door opened, without success. Police at Mansurpur were then informed.

Security personnel and staff reached the back of the room and looked in through a window. They saw the student hanging from a ceiling fan. The door was broken open and her body was taken out.

Who She Was

Shagun was from Kaithal in Haryana and belonged to the 2023 batch of MBBS. She was in the first semester of her final year. She shared the room with a student from Gurugram, who had gone for the attendance when the incident happened.

What Police and the College Say

SO Mansurpur Vipin Tyagi confirmed that police inspected the spot. CMS Dr Kirti Goswami said the family had been informed. CO Khatauli Rupali Rai said the body had been taken into custody.

Late at night, City SP Amrit Jain reached the college. A field unit and a forensic team collected evidence under his supervision. Police and the college management waited for the family to arrive.

A Restless Day, and No Clear Reason

In the initial inquiry, it emerged that Shagun had been restless since Monday morning. Her roommate was questioned, and officials were still trying to establish the reason. It is not clear why she took the step, and police have said her mobile phone will be an important lead in finding out.

Crowds at the Gate

News of the death drew students and the relatives of patients to the hostel. Media persons also arrived, but police stopped them from entering, citing that it was a girls’ hostel. The SP later briefed them on the case.

A College With a Painful Past

This is not the first tragedy to affect the campus. In April 2024, the body of MBBS student Kritika Chauhan was found on a freight corridor rail line near the college, after she had gone out with a classmate and not returned. An FIR was registered against the classmate, and the college is said to have tightened security since then. The reports do not link the two incidents.

What Happens Next

The post-mortem, the contents of the phone and statements from the roommate, friends and the family will shape police findings. For a college that has faced questions about student welfare before, the focus will also fall on what support was available to students, and what the investigation says about the weeks before Monday night.

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