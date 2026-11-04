24-Year-Old Man Kills Friend While Drinking, Dumps Body Near Creek; Confesses Before Police After Seeing Deceased In Dreams For 20 Days

A shocking murder case has come to light in Dombivli West, Maharashtra, where a 24-year-old man allegedly killed his 43-year-old friend following an argument while drinking alcohol. After the murder, the accused and his landlord allegedly stuffed the victim’s body into a sack and dumped it at an isolated spot near a creek. However, unable to sleep for nearly 20 days and reportedly haunted by dreams of his deceased friend, the accused eventually approached the police and confessed to the crime.

Drunken Argument Turns Fatal in Dombivli

According to police, the incident took place in the Mothagaon area of Dombivli West. The victim, identified as Pallav alias Vishal Kadam (43), and the accused, Prabhu Karkade (24), were drinking together at a house when an argument broke out between them. The disagreement soon escalated into a heated confrontation. In a fit of anger, Prabhu allegedly attacked and killed Vishal.

Landlord Allegedly Helped Dispose of Body

Following the murder, Prabhu reportedly panicked and informed his landlord, Sandesh Mhatre, about what had happened. Instead of immediately informing the police, Sandesh allegedly warned him that his life could be ruined, especially since he was not yet married. The two then allegedly placed the victim’s body inside a sack and dumped it at a secluded location near a creek. They reportedly attempted to conceal the crime and avoid suspicion.

Accused Confesses After 20 Days

Despite their alleged attempt to cover up the murder, Prabhu reportedly struggled with guilt. According to the police account, he could not sleep properly for nearly 20 days and claimed that the deceased kept appearing in his dreams. Unable to cope with the situation, he eventually approached the Thane Crime Branch and confessed to the murder. The Crime Branch took him into custody and handed him over to Vishnunagar Police. Senior Police Inspector Ram Chopade confirmed that Prabhu Karkade and landlord Sandesh Mhatre have been arrested. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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