24-Year-Old Muslim Man Secretly Marries 14-Year-Old Hindu Girl In Farrukhabad, Both Consume Poison; Family Takes Them To Hospital, Know What Happened

A 24-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl allegedly consumed poison hours after secretly marrying in Farrukhabad, triggering a commotion at a hospital on Friday. The man, identified as Phundan, is a resident of Mangalipur Barjhala village under Kaimganj police station in Farrukhabad. He was allegedly in a relationship with the teenager, who is the daughter of a villager from the Shamsabad area. The two secretly married on Thursday night before consuming poison.

Farrukhabad families rush both to hospital after poison consumption

Phundan was brought by his family to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kaimganj at 2:50 am, while the girl was admitted by her family an hour later at 3:50 am. Dr Jitendra Bahadur, who was on emergency duty, treated both patients.

Their condition later became serious, prompting doctors to refer them to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Despite the seriousness of the situation, neither family reported the incident to anyone at the CHC.

Farrukhabad hospital sees uproar over interfaith relationship

Both were brought to the emergency department of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital at 6:30 am on Friday. Dr Rishu Agnihotri provided first aid and admitted them. The two have refused to comment on the matter. Phundan is Muslim, while the girl is Hindu.

The issue escalated in Farrukhabad when Hindu leaders reached the hospital at around 8:45 am and created a ruckus. They accused Phundan’s family of pressuring the teenager.

Farrukhabad police escort teenager to Kannauj hospital

Qadri Gate police station in-charge Kapil Kumar reached the hospital with police personnel and tried to calm the situation, but a heated argument followed.

Meanwhile, doctors referred the girl to Government Medical College in Kannauj. Police escorted her to the Kannauj hospital, while personnel were deployed near Phundan’s ward at the Farrukhabad hospital where he remains admitted.

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