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Home > Regionals News > 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forceful Neck Massage In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forceful Neck Massage In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

Police and health officials have launched separate investigations, while the exact cause of death is yet to be established.

A 24-year-old woman died after undergoing a forceful neck massage and manipulation at a clinic in Haldwani.
A 24-year-old woman died after undergoing a forceful neck massage and manipulation at a clinic in Haldwani.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 19:05 IST

A 24-year-old woman died shortly after undergoing a neck massage followed by forceful manipulation at a practitioner’s establishment in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, prompting separate investigations by the police and the Nainital health department. The exact cause of death remains unclear and is expected to be established after a post-mortem examination and assessment of medical and forensic evidence.

Woman Dies After Neck Treatment

The deceased has been identified as Meenakshi, a resident of Pithoragarh who lived with her husband, Ramchandra, in the Damuwadhunga area of Haldwani. According to her family, Meenakshi had been suffering from persistent neck pain for around four to five months. She had been undergoing treatment at Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani. However, acting on the advice of acquaintances, her husband reportedly took her to a practitioner operating near a gurudwara for treatment.

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Husband Rushes Her to Hospital

Meenakshi reportedly underwent a neck massage at the establishment, followed by forceful manipulation of the affected area. Her condition deteriorated shortly afterwards. Ramchandra rushed her to Base Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The circumstances surrounding her death have raised questions about the treatment she received. However, authorities have not yet established whether the neck procedure was directly responsible for her death.

Police, Health Department Begin Probe

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, while the Nainital health department is conducting a separate inquiry. Officials said the precise cause of death cannot be determined until the post-mortem examination is completed and medical and forensic evidence is assessed. Authorities are also looking into the qualifications of the practitioner and the nature of treatment provided to Meenakshi.

Action Against Unauthorised Clinics

Following the incident, health officials have directed authorities to intensify action against unauthorised clinics and individuals practising medicine without recognised qualifications across Nainital district. Officials have also urged residents to seek medical treatment only from registered practitioners and authorised healthcare institutions. The investigation remains underway, and further details are expected after the post-mortem report and other medical evidence become available.
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24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forceful Neck Massage In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani
Tags: 24-year-old woman diesforceful neck massageHaldwani death caseHaldwani newsHaldwani woman diesneck manipulationneck massage deathpractitioner clinic HaldwaniUttarakhand news

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24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forceful Neck Massage In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

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24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forceful Neck Massage In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani
24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forceful Neck Massage In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani
24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forceful Neck Massage In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani
24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forceful Neck Massage In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani
24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forceful Neck Massage In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

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