25-Year-Old Gym Trainer Assaulted, Killed After Violent Clash Inside Client’s Flat In Bengaluru

A 25-year-old gym trainer was allegedly assaulted and killed following an altercation inside a client’s apartment in Bengaluru’s Kempapura on Sunday morning, police said. Four people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident as investigators probe what led to the fatal clash.

Victim Identified as Nandan

The deceased has been identified as Nandan, a resident of Jakkuru Layout in Yelahanka. He worked as a gym trainer at a fitness centre in Sahakara Nagar. According to police, the incident took place between 7 am and 7.30 am on Sunday at the apartment of Nandan’s client, Anush, in Kempapura. Police said Nandan had gone to Anush’s flat along with three of his colleagues—Vishwanatha, Sharath and Nishanth—to spend the night.

Argument Escalates Into Violent Clash

The four men detained in connection with the case have been identified as VishCaught on Cam: Bihar Lawyer Shot Dead by Three Armed Men In Katihar; What Triggered The Killing?wanatha, Sharath, Nishanth and Anush. Police said Vishwanatha, Sharath and Nishanth were Nandan’s colleagues at the gym, while Anush was a client trained by the group. Vishwanatha was reportedly Anush’s personal trainer. An argument allegedly broke out among the men over personal issues during their stay at the apartment. The dispute soon escalated into a physical confrontation, during which Nandan was allegedly assaulted. Vishwanatha and Sharath also sustained minor injuries during the scuffle, police said.

Trainer Dies During Treatment

Following the assault, Nandan was rushed to a private hospital in Hebbal for treatment. However, his condition deteriorated and he later succumbed to his injuries. Police have taken all four men into custody and are questioning them to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the circumstances that led to Nandan’s death. The investigation is underway, with police examining the statements of those present at the apartment and other available evidence to ascertain the precise cause of the fatal altercation.

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